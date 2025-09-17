Week four in the FCS will start to introduce some pivotal conference games, which is rare this early in the season. Good news for fans, as Saturday features several Top 25 matchups:

CAA: Villanova at Monmouth

Villanova at Monmouth UAC: Austin Peay at Abilene Christian

There are also traditional HBCU rivalry games, including North Carolina Central vs. North Carolina A&T in the Aggie-Eagle Classic, and Hampton vs. Howard in "The Battle for the Real HU."

The Ivy League joins the season this week as the Ancient Eight begin play. For the first time in history, the Ivy champion will advance to the FCS playoffs with an automatic berth. Coaches and players have long pushed for this change, noting that past Ivy teams could have made deep postseason runs but were denied the chance. It will be intriguing to see which team earns that inaugural bid.

Columbia will be the first Ivy team to take the field, traveling to Easton, Pennsylvania, to face Lafayette on Friday night.

Biggest rise: Austin Peay | Last week: No. 20

Austin Peay | Last week: No. 20 Biggest fall: East Tennessee State | Last week: No. 23

College football rankings: Miami jumps to No. 2 spot, Texas A&M joins top 10 in CBS Sports 136 Chip Patterson