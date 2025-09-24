Who are college football's best FCS teams? Tarleton State riding high latest top 25 power rankings
A look around the best of the best in the FCS entering Week 5
The Colonial Athletic Association has two teams making serious noise this season: Rhode Island and Monmouth.
The Rams, led by longtime coach Jim Fleming, are off to an impressive 4-0 start. Their success stems from a complementary style of play—efficient offense paired with dominant defense—which gives them an edge heading into a high-profile FBS matchup against Western Michigan. Once a perennial doormat in the CAA, Rhode Island has become a consistent contender under Fleming.
Monmouth, meanwhile, boasts the best offense in the FCS and, in my opinion, the top quarterback in Derek Robertson. Last week, the Hawks rolled past ranked Villanova 51-33, perfect inside the red zone and racking up more than 630 total yards. Robertson completed 20 of 30 passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns, spreading the ball to 10 different receivers. With a high-powered attack like this, a deep postseason run seems entirely plausible. Offensive coordinator Jeff Gallo may also attract significant head coaching interest soon.
Biggest rise: Monmouth | Last week: No. 24
Biggest fall: South Carolina State | Last week: No. 23
FCS Top 25, Week 5
North Dakota State (3-0): The Bison host South Dakota, who have been a thorn in their side the past couple of seasons.
South Dakota State (3-0): This Jackrabbits squad is finding ways to win with grit, led by star tailback Julius Loughridge.
Montana (3-0): QB Keali'i Ah Yat threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns in a 63-20 rout of Indiana State. Montana faces Idaho on national TV this week.
Tarleton State (5-0): Averaging 55 points over their last three games, the Texans' only pause is this weekend's bye.
Rhode Island (4-0): The Rams' stingy defense, allowing just 12.7 points per game, gives them a shot at upending Western Michigan.
UC Davis (2-1): The Aggies survived an upset bid from Southern Utah last week and now face Weber State.
Lehigh (4-0): The Mountain Hawks host intrastate rival Penn, aiming for a 2-0 record against Pennsylvania schools after beating Bucknell.
Montana State (2-2): The Bobcats recovered from an 0-2 start and now enter Big Sky play against Eastern Washington.
Illinois State (3-1): Needed double overtime to avoid an upset against North Alabama; now prepares for North Dakota State on 10/4.
Idaho (2-2): The Vandals are just six points shy of an undefeated record, with both losses coming by three points to FBS teams.
Southern Illinois (3-1): QB DJ Williams accounted for 493 total yards and six touchdowns in last week's rout of Southeast Missouri State.
Monmouth (3-1): With Derek Robertson and a multitude of playmakers, Monmouth is extremely difficult to defend.
West Georgia (4-0): The Wolves have answered many questions early in the season and now face a tough road test at Southern Utah.
Jackson State (2-1): After a long hiatus, the Tigers begin SWAC play at Southern in Baton Rouge.
Northern Arizona (3-1): The Lumberjacks' defense must step up to make a deep postseason run; they face Portland State this week.
Abilene Christian (2-2): QB Stone Earle's six-touchdown outing helped the Wildcats upset Austin Peay.
Villanova (1-2): Last week's loss to Monmouth highlights the potential of Villanova's passing offense.
South Dakota (2-2): Two straight wins, including a recent victory over North Dakota State, give the Coyotes confidence heading into this weekend.
Tennessee Tech (3-0): The Golden Eagles open conference play at Tennessee State after a bye week.
Austin Peay (2-2): The Governors' struggles on third downs and three turnovers contributed to a loss to Abilene Christian.
North Dakota (2-2): Coming off a 58-7 win over Valparaiso, the Fighting Hawks head into their bye week on a high note.
Incarnate Word (1-3): A tough loss to Northern Arizona puts the Cardinals in a must-win situation vs. Abilene Christian.
Lamar (2-1): Two weeks of prep before facing Central Arkansas will test the Cardinals' momentum.
Sacramento State (2-2): The Hornets' Go-Go Offense has produced 40-plus points in each of their last two games.
Dartmouth (1-0): The Big Green impressed last week against in-state rival New Hampshire, running the ball effectively.