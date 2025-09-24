The Colonial Athletic Association has two teams making serious noise this season: Rhode Island and Monmouth.

The Rams, led by longtime coach Jim Fleming, are off to an impressive 4-0 start. Their success stems from a complementary style of play—efficient offense paired with dominant defense—which gives them an edge heading into a high-profile FBS matchup against Western Michigan. Once a perennial doormat in the CAA, Rhode Island has become a consistent contender under Fleming.

Monmouth, meanwhile, boasts the best offense in the FCS and, in my opinion, the top quarterback in Derek Robertson. Last week, the Hawks rolled past ranked Villanova 51-33, perfect inside the red zone and racking up more than 630 total yards. Robertson completed 20 of 30 passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns, spreading the ball to 10 different receivers. With a high-powered attack like this, a deep postseason run seems entirely plausible. Offensive coordinator Jeff Gallo may also attract significant head coaching interest soon.

Biggest rise: Monmouth | Last week: No. 24

Biggest fall: South Carolina State | Last week: No. 23

FCS Top 25, Week 5