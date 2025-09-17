Uncertainty abounds surrounding the quarterback situation at Colorado entering Week 4. Three different signal-callers saw meaningful action in the Buffaloes' first three games and none delivered particularly inspiring performances during their time in the spotlight -- save for the two touchdowns Ryan Staub posted in his relief role in Week 2. Ahead of Saturday's matchup with Wyoming, coach Deion Sanders said he made a decision on which of the bunch will suit up as the starter.

The only thing is, Sanders did not specify which of his three options he is riding with.

"Yeah, most definitely I have," Sanders said in his Tuesday media availability when asked if he made a decision on the Week 4 starter.

Will it be Staub, who followed up his impressive season debut with a clunker in his start at Houston, throwing two interceptions as the offense sputtered in a 36-20 loss? Will Sanders revert to Kaidon Salter, the highly regarded transfer who broke camp as the leader of the group? Could Julian Lewis make it three different starters in four games for the Buffaloes?

As of Tuesday, Sanders would not say. Word could get out ahead of Saturday's contest at Folsom Field like it did a week ago, when reports surfaced indicating Staub would serve as the starter after taking the majority of first-team reps in practice (Sanders refuted the reports only for them to prove true). Or it could be a true waiting game until the first offensive snap against Wyoming.

Either way, Sanders outlined precisely what he wants to see from the three as he seeks a reliable starter.

"Leadership and consistency," Sanders said. "That's it. That ain't much to ask for, is it?"

B1G Time: Bryce Underwood vs. Dylan Raiola hogs spotlight as Illinois, Indiana vie for CFP positioning Tom Fornelli

Salter was solid in the season opener with a passing touchdown and a rushing score but could not overcome Georgia Tech as the Buffaloes dropped to 0-1.

Sanders committed early the next week to giving Lewis the first playing time of his career, and he followed through on the plan when he inserted the four-star recruit for four pass attempts, of which he completed two for eight yards. Salter was again accurate on 13 of 16 passing in that win over Delaware and notched another rushing touchdown, but it was Staub that shined the brightest with a team-high 157 passing yards and two scores.

After Staub's regression against Houston, though, Colorado might be back at Square 1.