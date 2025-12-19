James Madison is set to enter its first College Football Playoff on Saturday as the 12-seed Dukes travel to play 5-seed Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The Dukes reached the playoff after winning the Sun Belt in only their second year of eligibility and outflanking ACC champ Duke in the final rankings.

The Dukes are now set to enter the 2025 College Football Playoff only four years after they transitioned from the FCS level. James Madison is a two-time national champion in FCS with five top-three finishes in its final six years before moving to the Sun Belt.

Now, James Madison is one of two Group of Five teams to participate in the CFP, the first time in history there have been two such teams. Here's what you need to know about James Madison, including location, history and notable players.

Where is James Madison located?

James Madison University is located in Harrisonburg, Virginia, which is located near the Virginia/West Virginia border. JMU was founded in 1908 as "The State Normal and Industrial School for Women." It was named after the fourth president in 1938, largely due to its proximity to his historic Montpelier Estate in Orange, Virginia.

James Madison's football history

The Dukes started playing football in 1972, but did not formally join a Division I conference until joining the Yankee Conference (a predecessor to the Colonial Athletic Conference) in 1992. In 2004, legendary coach Mickey Matthews stunned the FCS and led James Madison to the national championship.

From there, James Madison became a serious national power at the FCS level, only trailing the Dakota schools in success. They became a mainstay in the FCS Playoffs, ultimately winning another championship under Mike Houston in 2016.

The program ultimately decided to join the FBS in 2022. By reaching the College Football Playoff only three years later, James Madison has cemented itself as having the most successful transition in college football history.

Curt Cignetti's connection

In 2019, James Madison hired up-and-coming coach Curt Cignetti to lead the program. Cignetti spent time as recruiting coordinator on Nick Saban's first staff at Alabama, but later rose from IUP to Elon before landing at James Madison. While Cignetti never won a national title, he led one of the most important moments in the history of the program.

During his time in FCS, Cignetti went 33-5 with three straight top-3 finishes. In 2022, the Dukes transitioned to FBS as members of the Sun Belt. The program immediately became a conference title contender, even as they remained ineligible for the postseason. In 2023, James Madison even appealed to try and become eligible for the postseason as they rattled off a 11-1 season, but ultimately gave it up.

In addition to Cignetti, offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines both came through James Madison as well. The vast majority of Indiana's best players started with the Dukes, including cornerback D'Angelo Ponds, defensive lineman Mikail Kamara, linebacker Aidan Fisher and receiver Elijah Surratt.

Who is JMU coach Bob Chesney?

James Madison hired Bob Chesney to replace Cignetti in 2024. Similar to Cignetti, Chesney had a significant rise through the non-FBS ranks. His first head coaching job came in 2010 at Division III Salve Regina. Chesney also stopped through Division II Assumption and FCS Holy Cross before landing at JMU.

Chesney has a 132-51 career record, including 21-5 at James Madison in two years. Since 2015, he has eight appearances in the national tournament in 11 years across FBS, FCS and Division II.

Chesney is set to become the next coach at UCLA when his season ends. Tulane coach Jon Sumrall finds himself in a similar position as Sumrall prepares to join Florida while also planning for the College Football Playoff.

James Madison's notable backup QB

As Alonza Barnett III dealt with injuries over the offseason, Chesney brought high-profile quarterback Matthew Sluka in as a backup. Sluka made headlines last season after he left UNLV following an undefeated start amid an NIL dispute. He redshirted to maintain his eligibility.

Chesney coached Sluka at Holy Cross as he ultimately earned All-America honors and finished fourth in voting for the Walter Payton Award. As a junior, Sluka posted 1,728 yards passing, 1,247 yards rushing and 29 total touchdowns for the Crusaders.

Who will coach James Madison in 2026?

Former Florida coach Billy Napier has been named the next head coach at James Madison after Chesney's playoff run is complete. Napier struggled at Florida, but went 40-12 in four seasons as a Sun Belt coach at Louisiana, including consecutive conference championships.