Who is Ole Miss interim coach Matt Luke? Four things you need to know

Lost in all the insanity surrounding the circumstances of Hugh Freeze's demise at Ole Miss is the fact that somebody will need to coach the team in 2017 -- and that somebody will be Matt Luke.

So who, exactly, is Matt Luke?

Admittedly, he's not exactly a name that pops to mind, so we decided to do some research to tell you what you need to know about the Rebels' new interim coach.

1. There's a long-standing family connection: Luke is not exactly a household name outside Oxford, but Ole Miss fans are quite familiar with him. Luke is an alumnus, and he's not the only member of his family to have played football for the Rebels. Luke started 33 games at center from 1995-98, but before him, his brother Tom was a quarterback on the team from 1989-91. Then there's their father, Tommy Luke, who played defensive back at the school in the 1960s.

2. He's served more than a decade coaching Ole Miss: Matt Luke has actually spent more time on the sideline as a coach in Oxford than as a player. Following the end of his playing career, he immediately became a student assistant coach in 1999. After leaving to spend two seasons at Murray State coaching the offensive line, Luke returned to Oxford as a tight end and offensive line coach from 2002-05 under David Cutcliffe. He then went to Tennessee and Duke (once again under Cutcliffe) before returning to Ole Miss yet again in 2012 when Freeze took over. Luke would have served as the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach before being named interim coach following Freeze's resignation.

3. The administration believes in him: But really, what else are they going to say? "Matt is a great coach. He's a leader. He's a rock. He's an Ole Miss Rebel," explained athletic director Ross Bjork. "And I'm confident -- and especially even more confident after watching him address the team -- that he will lead the team and program through this difficult time."

4. He will last through the 2017 season: Barring an unforeseen development, Ole Miss is planning on rolling with Luke for the entire upcoming campaign. Bjork will look to move forward with Luke while contemplating Freeze's replacement. "It's about the team. The team is the focus right now. ... I haven't even thought about a [coaching] search," he said. "... There will be a lot of time to search for a permanent head coach."