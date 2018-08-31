Who is Purdue's Rondale Moore? Get to know college football's breakout record-breaking star

It hasn't taken long for a fresh new star to emerge in Week 1 of the college football season. Thursday night featured the introduction of Rondale Moore to the Big Ten and the country as a whole.

With Purdue bringing two quarterbacks into its prime-time matchup against Big Ten West foe Northwestern, there was a spotlight opportunity for an offensive playmaker to emerge and Moore took advantage. The Purdue wide receiver was a threat in the return game, run game and pass game, and he looks like an integral part of the Boilermakers offense moving forward after posting a school-record 313 all-purpose yards in the 31-27 loss to the Wildcats.

That cutback to break loose was filthy 😯 pic.twitter.com/YoiQ18w44W — ESPN (@espn) August 31, 2018

Here's everything you need to know about the true freshman newcomer and why Thursday night's showing won't be just a flash in the pan.