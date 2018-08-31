Who is Purdue's Rondale Moore? Get to know college football's breakout record-breaking star

Purdue's true freshman wide receiver has made a huge splash on Thursday night

It hasn't taken long for a fresh new star to emerge in Week 1 of the college football season. Thursday night featured the introduction of Rondale Moore to the Big Ten and the country as a whole.

With Purdue bringing two quarterbacks into its prime-time matchup against Big Ten West foe Northwestern, there was a spotlight opportunity for an offensive playmaker to emerge and Moore took advantage. The Purdue wide receiver was a threat in the return game, run game and pass game, and he looks like an integral part of the Boilermakers offense moving forward after posting a school-record 313 all-purpose yards in the 31-27 loss to the Wildcats. 

Here's everything you need to know about the true freshman newcomer and why Thursday night's showing won't be just a flash in the pan.

  • Moore was a signature pickup in Jeff Brohm's first full recruiting cycle and the is highest rated signee for Purdue since 2012. He was rated by the recruiting industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings as the No. 229 player in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky. According to 247Sports' own rankings, Moore was ranked even higher as the No. 118 player in the nation. 
  • A one-time Texas commit, Moore decommitted in December 2017 immediately following an official visit to Purdue. He committed to the Boilermakers during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
  • One of the fastest players in the country, Moore clocked a 4.33 40 at The Opening summer camp circuit. He also posted a remarkable 42-inch vertical and a 4.01 shuttle. However, at not even 5-foot-8, it's his strength numbers that are most impressive. In high school, he posted a 530-pound squat and 300-pound bench press at only 174 pounds.
  • Moore played high school football at national power Louisville Trinity High School. Brohm is a Louisville native who also played at Trinity High School and has deep family ties there. Brohm's father is still an assistant coach on the Trinity staff.
  • As a senior for Trinity, Moore had 1,478 yards receiving on 109 receptions with 16 touchdown receptions. He also had 537 yards rushing with 7 touchdowns. As productive as he was, Moore's height necessitates an offensive coach that understands how to properly utilize his skill-set. He made limited impacts at the Army Bowl and The Opening Finals summer all-star event, but Brohm has already proven that with the right opportunities Moore has a chance to be one of the scariest players in the country.  
