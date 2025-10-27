A post-spring practice insurance acquisition at Texas, quarterback Matthew Caldwell could get the start for the Longhorns in Saturday's nationally-ranked SEC battle against Vanderbilt if Arch Manning fails to come out of concussion protocol this week, Steve Sarkisian confirmed Monday.

Caldwell, a senior transfer from Troy, threw the go-ahead touchdown pass in overtime over the weekend at Mississippi State on a 10-yard strike to Emmett Mosley after Manning left the game after hitting his head on the turf. Manning's 13-yard scramble put the Longhorns in position to take the lead in the extra session after he led a heroic 17-point comeback in regulation.

Caldwell has appeared in five games behind Manning this season and took all first-team reps Monday with the five-star, first-year starter on the mend.

Sarkisian tapped Caldwell in the transfer portal coming out of spring camp in search of a proven commodity at the position to compete with freshmen Trey Owens and KJ Lacey. Sarkisian said Lacey took second-team reps.

"What I liked about him on his visit was just his demeanor, his approach to it," Sarkisian said Monday about Caldwell. "It didn't seem too big for him here. He didn't feel entitled by any means. He was a guy who just wanted an opportunity."

Caldwell was Troy's starting quarterback over the second half of the 2024 season after finishing with 1,608 yards passing and 13 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Like Manning, Caldwell's a run threat, too. He had five scores on the ground over his final four games, which included three wins for the Trojans.

Previously, Caldwell played two seasons at Gardner-Webb after initially signing with Jacksonville State. An Auburn, Alabama native, Caldwell has one year of eligibility remaining.

Situationally, the Texas offense won't change much if Caldwell gets the nod this weekend.

"The biggest thing that's stood out about Matt Caldwell in limited snaps is his poise while stepping into pressure situations," Horns247's Eric Henry told CBS Sports on Monday. "Both of his appearances against Power Four teams have been in high-leverage moments and he's delivered. Arch Manning loses his helmet and Caldwell is pressed into a 2nd-and-22 as Texas is trying to find a game-tying touchdown and proceeds to deliver a dime to Ryan Wingo for a first down.

"It's rinse and repeat as he steps in again on the road at Mississippi State and hits (Mosley) for the touchdown. If Caldwell has to make his first start for the Longhorns, the moment won't be too big for him."

Manning missing initial prep for the Commodores doesn't necessarily mean he won't suit up this weekend. Earlier this season, South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers was in concussion protocol following a hit suffered against Vanderbilt and didn't practice during the early portion of the following week in what was categorized as a day-to-day situation.

However, Sellers' status was upgraded to probable on the Gamecocks' second availability report a few days later and he took every snap in the next game against Missouri.

Manning could follow a similar trajectory if he's cleared to return to play. The Longhorns' first player availability report for Saturday's matchup with Vanderbilt will be released Wednesday night and will be updated twice thereafter leading up to gameday.

Manning is coming off a masterful performance at Mississippi State after throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns, along with a score on the ground, to keep the Longhorns' playoff hopes alive.

Sarkisian said Caldwell's career in varying offensive systems has prepared him for this moment -- a potential season-saving start for the Longhorns while the team waits it out with Manning.

"The good thing for Matt, he's a very even-keeled guy," Sarkisian said. "I thought he had a great practice today. The players have a lot of confidence in him. He's very engaged even when he doesn't play."