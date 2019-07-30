Who's the true king of college football? And does NCAA actually have more parity than pro sports?

Alabama has long been a college football powerhouse, but is it still the team to beat in the NCAA?

According to CBS Sports' Barrett Salle, they are not.

"I don't think it's a question," he said on Tuesday's "Kanell & Bell" of the current king of college football. "It's Clemson ... and Alabama fans hate to hear this: The dynasty is dormant. It's not dead, but it's dormant. Like, dynasty, to me, is you have to have power over something, control over something. You have to rule something. Well, Alabama doesn't rule college football right now."

And yet even with the Tigers using two titles in the last three years to overtake Alabama as the current top dog, former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell suggested the NCAA has a parity problem. While Salle highlighted college's "two legit powers" as proof of multiple teams owning championship hopes, Kanell compared the NCAA to the NBA, where, for years, the titles conversations centered only on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

"That's why I think that the NFL is the best sport in America," Kanell said, suggesting that 20 to 25 fan bases enter every season believing their favorite teams at least have a chance to go the distance.

