Why Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa is leading the 2019 Heisman Trophy discussion

When Alabama takes on Ole Miss this Saturday in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, the matchup is such that it could end up providing a handful of clips that will be featured on Tua Tagovailoa's Heisman Trophy highlight reel.

The Tide are heavy favorites, and Tua is off to a brilliant start to 2019 with 17 touchdowns and zero interceptions while ranking in the top-10 nationally averaging 325 yards passing per game. After finishing a Heisman Trophy finalist and runner-up to Kyler Murray a year ago, Tua started the year in the way-too-early conversation as one of the best players in the country along with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. Now that top tier of elite quarterbacks is even more crowded with the emergence of Joe Burrow at LSU and Justin Fields at Ohio State, but Brady Quinn believes that Tagovailoa should still be the frontrunner through four weeks of play.

"He's doing it at an even faster pace than he was last year, and he's doing it without much balance in the running game. Last year you looked at Alabama and they were running the football more successfully at this point, and I haven't really felt like they've got it going quite as much," Quinn said this week on the Cover 3 Podcast. "He's continued to do what you expect him to do, but he's doing it even better considering he's not getting as much help.

"He's got a great feel for the game. Last year at times it would seem like maybe it's backyard football, but I think the more he's gotten within this offense -- again, there's been a change at offensive coordinator -- you see him continuing to get better. And that's the thing, dealing with the change, not getting as much help and putting up even more impressive numbers is what's stood out to me."

