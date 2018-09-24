Why Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa was the hardest-working SEC Player of the Week

No. 1 Alabama beat Texas A&M on Saturday by 22 points, its smallest margin of victory four weeks into the 2018 season, but that doesn't mean the Crimson Tide didn't work hard.

Nick Saban's undefeated powerhouse has now outscored opponents 215-51 on its way to a 4-0 start, and Bama's Week 4 rout of was particularly promising as the Tide racked up all 45 of its points in the first three quarters of action. And most of that production had to do with the man who, for the fourth straight week, worked hard enough to rest in the fourth quarter: sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The subject of Saturday's "Four Sides of the Story" special, which reairs Monday at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and highlights Tagovailoa's stunning national championship entrance, the young Hawaii native has been on a tear under center for Alabama in 2018. And his five-touchdown day against the Aggies on Saturday makes him the Shell Hardest Working SEC Player of the Week.

Tagovailoa completed all but eight of his 30 passes vs. Texas A&M, finishing with 387 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He added a rushing touchdown to score five times and set a personal record, boosting his season numbers to 12 touchdowns and zero picks. Perhaps even more impressive, during Alabama's 4-0 run, the second-year signal-caller did not turn the ball over once.