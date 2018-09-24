Why Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa was the hardest-working SEC Player of the Week
The Crimson Tide signal-caller scored a career-best five touchdowns vs. Texas A&M on Saturday
No. 1 Alabama beat Texas A&M on Saturday by 22 points, its smallest margin of victory four weeks into the 2018 season, but that doesn't mean the Crimson Tide didn't work hard.
Nick Saban's undefeated powerhouse has now outscored opponents 215-51 on its way to a 4-0 start, and Bama's Week 4 rout of was particularly promising as the Tide racked up all 45 of its points in the first three quarters of action. And most of that production had to do with the man who, for the fourth straight week, worked hard enough to rest in the fourth quarter: sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The subject of Saturday's "Four Sides of the Story" special, which reairs Monday at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and highlights Tagovailoa's stunning national championship entrance, the young Hawaii native has been on a tear under center for Alabama in 2018. And his five-touchdown day against the Aggies on Saturday makes him the Shell Hardest Working SEC Player of the Week.
Tagovailoa completed all but eight of his 30 passes vs. Texas A&M, finishing with 387 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He added a rushing touchdown to score five times and set a personal record, boosting his season numbers to 12 touchdowns and zero picks. Perhaps even more impressive, during Alabama's 4-0 run, the second-year signal-caller did not turn the ball over once.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
SDSU star RB Washington out six weeks
Washington sustained the injury during Week 4's win over Eastern Michigan
-
LB Quart'e Sapp to remain with Vols
The Volunteers lost 47-21 to Florida Saturday night in Neyland Stadium
-
Ohio State DE Bosa out until November
Bosa was injured in the season half of Ohio State's Week 3 game vs. TCU
-
Week 6 TV times: LSU at Florida on CBS
LSU and Florida's cross-division rivalry has produced classic finishes in recent years
-
Majority of programs want injury report
The majority of two Power Five conferences showed support for a report in a recent survey
-
Top 10 Oklahoma St WR to transfer
McCleskey is sixth all-time on Oklahoma State's career receptions leaderboard