It is still somewhat surreal that Scott Frost is back as a college football coach — and doing so at UCF, where his rise began. The former embattled Nebraska coach was fired in September 2022 after a disastrous tenure at his alma mater. Now, he's returned to familiar territory with renewed energy, aiming to lead the Knights back to national relevance after early struggles in their transition to the Big 12.

Frost knows the challenge ahead for himself and his new staff, especially with more than 60 newcomers on the roster — some whom arrived after spring practice. Still, Frost likes where the team stands and embraces the underdog mentality that once defined the program. And recent Big 12 history suggests he may not be wrong to believe a turnaround is possible.

UCF will likely be near the bottom of the Big 12 preseason media poll when it's released later this summer. In fact, the Knights were dead last in CBS Sports' post-spring Big 12 power rankings in May and are tied with Arizona and West Virginia for the worst odds (+5500) to win the conference title, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. That's exactly the kind of pessimism Frost likes to see.

"I love where we are, you know, people aren't going to pick us to do very well this year, that's great," Frost said Friday at Big 12 spring meetings in Orlando. "UCF's always kind of performed with a chip on their shoulder and won a lot of games that people didn't expect them to historically. I think that needs to continue to be a part of our nature in who we are. I think the kids are excited about the launching point that they have to try to accomplish more than what people think."

Look no further than Arizona State last season. Picked last in the Big 12 preseason media poll, nobody expected the Sun Devils to contend, but they captured the Big 12 title and pushed Texas to double overtime in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Since the Big 12 Championship Game returned in 2017, at least one team picked outside the top three in the preseason media poll has reached the title game every year — a trend that highlights the league's competitiveness and offers hope that Frost's underdog Knights can make a similar impact.

Year Big 12 champion (preseason rank) Big 12 runner-up (preseason rank) 2024 Arizona State (16th) Iowa State (6th) 2023 Texas (1st) Oklahoma State (7th) 2022 Kansas State (5th) TCU (7th) 2021 Baylor (8th) Oklahoma State (4th) 2020 Oklahoma (1st) Iowa State (4th) 2019 Oklahoma (1st) Baylor (6th) 2018 Oklahoma (1st) Texas (4th) 2017 Oklahoma (1st) TCU (5th)

Note: The Big 12 had 10 teams through the 2022 season, expanded to 14 teams in 2023 and further expanded to 16 teams in 2024.

UCF returns just four starters — one on offense and three on defense — from last season, ranking among the lowest in power conferences for 2025. The Knights face a bigger challenge replacing production than most of their peers. By comparison, Arizona State had three times as many returning starters before its surprising championship run.

A year ago, Dillingham and Arizona State were in the exact spot Frost finds himself now — overlooked, doubted and motivated by it. Funny how that underdog label doesn't feel so bad once it's gone.

"It's less fun, to be honest," Dillingham said Thursday at Big 12 spring meetings about being among the favorites. "It's naturally motivating for people to say, 'You suck,' and it's way more difficult to people to say, 'You're good.' I'm not one who actually likes the limelight or people telling me I'm good anyway. So to me, it's more uncomfortable. I'd much rather be an underdog."

Frost doesn't mind being counted out — and if recent Big 12 history is any indication, that might be the perfect place to start.