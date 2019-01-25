Why Bru McCoy should be allowed to transfer out of USC without penalty despite enrolling early

College football has seemingly been taken over by transfer portal talk this offseason. Players like Kelly Bryant, Tate Martell and Jalen Hurts have driven up interest by entering into the portal before landing at new schools for next season. USC's Bru McCoy, however, is taking it to the next level. The five-star wide receiver has made waves by hitting the transfer portal, despite never having played a snap as an early enrollee from the 2019 recruiting class.

It's not hard to figure out why, of course. Kliff Kingsbury had a remarkably brief stint with USC as the team's offensive coordinator before taking the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job. It's obviously not a situation a player wants to find himself in, so McCoy is trying to nip it in the bud. McCoy was one of the few wins USC had in recruiting this season. The next step, of course, is to potentially transfer and then seek out a waiver from the NCAA so he wouldn't have to miss a year. That last part is up in the air, but the NCAA has been a bit more malleable as far as waivers go.

On Friday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about McCoy's potential transfer and what it could mean that players are transferring so early. They talk about how the portal has impacted college football, and they add that we shouldn't expect McCoy's transfer to be the end of it.

