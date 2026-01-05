Colorado's rebuild is full tilt under Deion Sanders, who enjoyed the confidence of outgoing athletic director Rick George amid the most important two-week stretch of his coaching career with the Buffaloes.

During this singular transfer portal window, Sanders will try and piece together a two-deep of newcomers that sparks on-field change in 2026 ahead of spring practice and a positive leap forward after a disappointing campaign.

With minimal returning starters from a 3-9 team, this is the Buffaloes' opportunity to hit the reset button. It comes with considerable pressure after several personnel department and coaching staff changes followed the program's second tumultuous stretch in three years. Colorado only signed a dozen players in its 2026 recruiting class from the prep ranks, a group slotted outside the top-50 nationally per 247Sports' rankings.

The Buffaloes are only expected to add two more current verbal commits in February, so this roster overhaul will be portal-driven next season.

"Punter Damon Greaves is committed to returning to Boulder as a senior, but otherwise there are needs across the roster, at every position group," BuffStampede insider Adam Munsterteiger told CBS Sports. "Even the quarterback room, with a solid young (starter) in Julian Lewis, needs multiple additions following the graduation of Kaidon Salter and the decision from Ryan Staub to hit the portal. There is some solid skill and offensive line talent in the program to build around and add to."

Personnel changes at Colorado

Colorado's newly-promoted director of player personnel, Darrius Darden-Box, has his hands full with talent assessment and evaluations after the exit of Corey Phillips to Memphis. Phillips was the primary driver behind Sanders' first three portal classes at Colorado along with the Buffaloes' signings of Lewis, cornerback Cormani McClain and five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

Promoted internally by Sanders, Darden-Box faces an exodus of contributors like all others on Colorado's staff, with the most notable defections to the portal as of Jan. 3 to include safety Tawfiq Byard, edge rushers London Merritt and Alex McPherson, wideout Omarion Miller, defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain and offensive playmaker Dre'lon Miller.

More than two dozen Colorado players have left the program since the Buffaloes' season-ending loss to Utah.

"The thing about these guys man, you've got to understand when a guy leaves a program that selected him or picked him out of the portal, he leaves for a multitude of reasons," Sanders said after that game on expected roster changes. "The No. 1 reason people leave is money. It's not a disdain for staff or a disdain for player, it's money. Let's just be honest man and stop sugar-coating this foolishness. That's why most people leave.

"I admire the guys that want to go for another opportunity or bigger opportunity and play for a national championship … I applaud that, but that's not the No. 1 reason people leave programs."

Much like Jeff Brohm's recruiting philosophy at Louisville and what Lane Kiffin previously spearheaded at Ole Miss before leaving for LSU, Sanders' transfer-first mindset has featured 128 total transfer signings over the last three cycles — the most in college football.

Sanders landed the top-ranked transfer class in 2023 ahead of his first season with the Buffaloes and finished inside the top-20 each of the past two cycles. For 2026, Sanders has an uphill climb with more than two-dozen expected signings based on the number of scholarships now available.

Sanders' transfer portal hauls at Colorado



Notable transfer signings National rank (247Sports) 2023 ATH Travis Hunter, QB Shedeur Sanders No. 1 (52 transfers) 2024 CB DJ McKinney, DL Samuel Okunlola No. 9 (43) 2025 QB Kaidon Salter, DL Jehiem Oatis No. 19 (33)

Making new pieces fit, at least on offense, will be the job of new play-caller Brennan Marion. Sacramento State's head coach last season, Marion brings his "Go-Go" scheme to the Buffaloes after Pat Shurmur was stripped of play-calling duties in November given third-down struggles and seemingly abandoning the run game.

Marion's system is tempo-based, heavy on running the football and utilizes a two-back look most of the time. All of those factors should benefit Lewis in his continued development after he made couple starts during the final month of the season.

Sanders called Marion a "creative, innovative and knowledgeable" addition to his staff. His rushing offense at Sacramento State last fall was the second-best in FCS and the plan's not changing with the Buffaloes.

Defensive portal focus

While both sides of the football command improvement, Colorado's defense was taken to task against Big 12 competition this season, giving up 425.7 yard per game, which ranked last in the conference. One of the program's first offers after the portal opened on Friday was Mercer edge rusher Andrew Zock, an FCS All-American who registered 21.5 sacks this season.

Zock was identified as an immediate need, along with a number of other Group of Five difference-makers on defense, including Bowling Green linebacker Gideon Lampron, James Madison cornerback Justin Eaglin, Tulane edge Jordan Norman and Louisiana Tech defensive back Michael Richard.

The Buffaloes have offered each of those defenders in addition to defensive linemen Dylan Manuel and Ezra Christensen from Appalachian State and New Mexico, respectively, in the early going.

"Defensively, there are needs across the board," Munsterteiger said. "There are no returning defensive tackles, Colorado's top five edge players are all gone and there is only one scholarship linebacker back from 2025. The Buffaloes are even going to have to revamp their cornerbacks room in the coming days and weeks."

Carter Stoutmire, who was primarily used at safety, is the only returning player from last season's regulars at cornerback after the loss of two-year starter DJ McKinney to the portal. The safety room is barren, too. Over the weekend, Colorado hosted New Mexico State safety Naeten Mitchell, who recorded 100 tackles and three interceptions this season.

Defensive line is another obvious position group of need after Colorado gave up 222.5 yards rushing per game last season, second-worst in FBS. The Buffaloes have reportedly reached out to several players up front in the portal.

The portal's two-week window closes on Jan. 16, which always coincides with the final day student-athletes can enroll at Colorado for the spring semester.

Sanders was asked about the Buffaloes "resources" relating to player retention and portal signings after the season, but refused those limitations as an excuse in college football's portal arms race in the NIL and revenue-sharing era. However, he did say changes were coming in "both" areas as it relates to staff and funding efforts.

"Yeah, it helps with a bag (of money), but it helps with having the right personnel on the sidelines as well as playing the game," Sanders said.