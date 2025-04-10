Wisconsin has a new spring practice ritual ahead of the 2025 season: The Badgers do 42 pushups after every session. That specific number of reps comes from Wisconsin's 42-10 loss to Iowa last season, which dropped the Badgers to 5-4 on the year and opened a rough November for the program.

Though Wisconsin went 0-3 against its top rivals -- Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota -- in 2024, the slip-up against the Hawkeyes resonates for one specific reason.

"When have you ever heard of Iowa scoring 42 points, ever?" Wisconsin senior linebacker Darryl Peterson said when meeting with the media recently. "For me, obviously, all three of them (provide motivation), but 42 points is unacceptable to anybody, but especially those guys."

Though Iowa's offensive struggles have been well-documented in recent years, the Hawkeyes do deserve credit for breaking the 40-point barrier four times last season, three of which came against Power Four competition. Those 42 points scored against Wisconsin were a season high and the most the Hawkeyes put on the board against the Badgers since a 45-28 win on Nov. 8, 1975.

It was also the first time since 2021, when it beat Maryland 51-14, that Iowa eclipsed 41 points in a single game. With that win, Iowa claimed the Heartland Trophy for the third year in a row and the fourth time in the past five seasons.

Despite the Big Ten's recent expansion, Wisconsin's annual game against Iowa was listed as a protected rivalry when the conference unveiled its new scheduling model, which means that the Badgers will have plenty of time to reclaim momentum against the Hawkeyes and, perhaps, hold them to fewer than 42 points.