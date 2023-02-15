Georgia's coaching staff underwent an important offseason change, all of which unfolded within a 20-minute span. First, offensive coordinator Todd Monken was announced as the new OC for the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. He was quickly replaced, however, by Bulldogs offensive analyst Mike Bobo, who previously served on Georgia's staff for 14 years (2001-14), the last eight as an offensive coordinator.

Consider it a home-run promotion by coach Kirby Smart that keeps the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff picture.

Make no mistake, Bobo will be facing lots of pressure after Monken and quarterback Stetson Bennett IV led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships. He also came to Georgia after a one-year stint at Auburn. Bobo proved during his previous time in Athens, though, that he is more than capable of keeping this train on the tracks.

Let's break down what to expect from Bobo and the new Bulldogs offense

A look at Bobo's previous success

Familiarity and continuity are a big deal in the coaching world, and Bobo's previous experience in Athens will allow him to hit the ground running. A former starting quarterback for the Bulldogs from 1993-1997, Bobo became a longtime assistant under Mark Richt and returned to the program last year as an analyst.

But he has a reputation; he's not highly thought-of by the fans. Those concerns are unfounded.

Bobo doesn't get nearly enough credit for his role in building Georgia into the monster it is today. He called plays for Aaron Murray, who finished his career as the SEC's all-time leading passer with 13,166 yards. That's remarkable considering the talent that has matriculated through the conference over its history, and it's even more important considering its evolution with more pass-happy offenses over the last decade-plus.

Bobo took the Colorado State job following the 2014 season, a move that eventually played a part in Richt's dismissal the following year. Check out the offensive falloff from 2014 to 2015 -- one year after Bobo's departure.

Year Yards per game Yards per play Scoring offense 2012 467.6 7.09 37.8 2013 484.2 6.66 36.7 2014 457.8 6.79 41.3 2015 377.2 6.03 26.3

Bulldogs have options at QB

Bennett, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2022, won't be around; however, Georgia's quarterback room is as deep as it has ever been. Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton were blue-chip prospects coming out of high school, and Bobo is familiar with them from his time as an analyst. He'll have plenty of talent to work with during spring practice.

Beck looked like a budding star in limited action behind Bennett in 2022. His 310 yards and four touchdowns came during garbage time, but he looked well-prepared. Vandagriff was the fifth-ranked quarterback nationally in the Class of 2021, and at 6-foot-3 he has the stature and arm strength that appeal to coaches. Stockton, the No. 7 signal-caller in the country in 2022, has the wheels to be a big-time threat on the ground.

The transfer portal could eventually be an option for any of them, but Bob can let this play out in the spring since the first portal window is already closed.

A familiar RB rotation

Georgia's offense used multiple running backs in a variety of ways under Monken, and that is exactly what Bobo did during his first stint in Athens. Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall combined for more than 2,100 yards as the primary backs in 2012 when Georgia nearly topped Alabama in the SEC Championship Game with a BCS National Championship berth on the line. Gurley then missed six games in 2014 due to injury, but no worries, freshmen Nick Chubb stepped in to lead the Bulldogs with 1,547 yards rushing, and Sony Michel pitched in with 410 yards.

Bobo will have talented and experienced running backs on his roster in 2023. Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton and Branson Robinson all return after totaling nearly 1,700 yards of their own last season. Bobo's familiarity with all three will allow him to develop a running back rotation that Smart has come to expect out of his offenses.

With Bobo's track record and Georgia's recent offensive philosophy, this promotion feels like a smart marriage that should keep Smart's program in the running for more national titles.