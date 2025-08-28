Back in November 2019, two months before winning that season's national championship, LSU was in Tuscaloosa for a high-scoring matchup against Alabama that ended with 87 total points, 12 touchdowns and 811 combined passing yards from Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa.

In addition to being the last time anyone stayed within 17 points of the Tigers that season, there was something else noteworthy about that 46-41 LSU win. It was the last game that featured the top two quarterback selections from the next year's NFL draft. Up until now at least, potentially.

While there are many compelling storylines surrounding No. 9 LSU's season-opening game against No. 4 Clemson on Saturday, one of the things most of interest to NFL personnel staffers will be the quarterback matchup between the two players whom most league scouts view as the top two quarterback prospects for next year's NFL draft — LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson's Cade Klubnik.

"They're the best I've seen (out of the QB prospects for the 2026 draft)," an NFL director of player personnel told CBS Sports.

The most common opinion among NFL personnel staffers polled by CBS Sports is that Nussmeier is the top 2026 draft prospect among quarterbacks and that Klubnik is No. 2.

There were some that liked Klubnik better, though.

For example, one scout told CBS Sports that he's slightly higher on Klubnik but that it's a true 1A, 1B situation in his opinion.

"It's so close that if one goes at one, you're happy to get the second guy," he said.

However, while both are highly regarded, the reasons for why are different with each player.

With Nussmeier, his processing ability is something that comes up consistently to go along with some other standout attributes. In his first season as a starter last year, he threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns.

"I like Nussmeier because Nussmeier's probably the one that can throw with anticipation," a national scout told CBS Sports. "He's got all that. Like in terms of playing the game from the neck up, he's got it."

"Not as athletic as Cade but a much better processor and throws with really good accuracy and touch," a director of college scouting said. "Just a better overall feel for throws under duress. I like Cade, but Garrett's cleaner as a player right now."

That doesn't mean that college scouting director doesn't like Klubnik too, though.

In addition to viewing Nussmeier as an early first round possibility, he sees Klubnik as having a shot to go in that range of the draft as well. So do the other NFL personnel staffers who were polled by CBS Sports.

In the eyes of those personnel staffers, Klubnik took a significant step forward last season from his first season as Clemson's starting quarterback in 2023. His passing yardage went up to 3,639 yards from 2,844. His passing touchdown total jumped to 36 from 19. His interception number dipped from nine to six. In addition, his rushing yardage increased to 463 from 182.

"I think Cade's a player," a national scout said. "I've seen him in person. He's got a little wiry frame and he's thin a little bit, but the kid, he made plays."

After a subpar showing during Clemson's 34-3 season-opening loss to Georgia last season — in which Klubnik finished with 142 passing yards, no touchdowns and an interception) — he accounted for multiple touchdowns in 12 of the Tigers' next 13 games and accounted for at least 271 total yards in 11 of Clemson's final 12 games against Power Four opponents.

Although the Tigers' season ended with a 38-24 College Football Playoff loss to Texas, Klubnik finished that game with 336 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.

"Athletic, can create off-script and a natural playmaker," an NFL director of player personnel said. "Talented passer. Kept Clemson in the game against Texas."

Now, Klubnik and Nussmeier will both get an early chance to try to prove they're deserving of being QB1 during this top-10 matchup between LSU and Clemson.