Texas A&M will start quarterback Conner Weigman for the 2023 season, coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday. Though Fisher's proclamation makes things official, Weigman entered the year as the expected starter after ending his first season with the Aggies in the exact same spot.

Weigman didn't see much playing time as a true freshman in 2022 until late October when he replaced Haynes King in the fourth quarter against South Carolina. Weigman led Texas A&M on one scoring drive while completing 8-of-15 passes for 91 yards, and though he was unable to manufacture a come-from-behind win, it was enough for Fisher to name Weigman for the remainder of the season.

The change almost immediately paid dividends. Weigman set a new A&M freshman record in his first career start the following week against Ole Miss when he threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns in a near upset. He suffered a late injury against the Rebels that kept him out for the Florida game but returned to start the season's final three games, culminating in a regular-season finale in which Weigman led the Aggies to an upset against No. 5 LSU while throwing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Maybe most importantly, he finished his freshman season without throwing a single interception.

Even with Weigman's strong performances late in the year, Texas A&M's offense floundered at times. That played a huge role in the Aggies' disappointing 5-7 effort. Here's why Weigman has the potential to turn things around entering 2023.

The Bobby Petrino effect

There are some legitimate questions about Petrino's recent track record, as well as his fit with an offensive mind like Fisher, but there is no doubt that the man knows his quarterbacks. His first big coaching break came in 1992 as the quarterbacks coach at Arizona State. Since then, he has either served as a QB coach or offensive coordinator when not outright running a program. A look at some of Petrino's more recent signal-callers shows his skill at developing the position:

Under Petrino's tutelage, Louisville QB Stefan LeFors became a two-time first-team All-Conference USA selection (2003, 2004) and was named the 2004 Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year.

Petrino's next quarterback at Louisville was program legend Brian Brohm, who was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Year in 2005 after throwing for 2,883 yards and 19 touchdown and rushing for an additional four scores.

At Arkansas, Petrino developed Ryan Mallett into a two-time All-SEC selection (2009, 2010) and third-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

The following year, Razorbacks QB Tyler Wilson had a career season with 3,638 yards passing and 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Those numbers regressed in 2012 after Petrino was fired in the offseason.

Upon returning to Louisville in 2014, Petrino helped first-year starting QB Will Gardner throw for more than 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns in seven games before an injury cut his season short.

Petrino's prized quarterback, Lamar Jackson, won the 2016 Heisman Trophy and was a two-time ACC Player of the Year and eventual first-round pick. Jackson tallied 13,175 yards of total offense and 119 total touchdowns in three seasons under Petrino.

It's true that Petrino's post-Lamar years with the Cardinals were entirely forgettable. Louisville struggled with Jackson's departure in 2018, and Petrino was fired 10 games into the season after managing two wins. His offenses at Missouri State were also inconsistent, though the Bears did have one of the FCS' best offenses in 2021 with about 283 passing yards per game. Petrino's overall track record should be cause for optimism, however, so long as he is given the keys to the Aggies offense from Fisher.

Texas A&M's talented skill players can be unlocked

Aggie fans should take heart in the fact that Weigman has the skill around him to succeed. Even with the loss of tight end Donovan Green, Texas A&M still has one of the best receiving corps in the SEC. It returns two key starters, Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith, while 6-foot-6 sophomore Noah Thomas could be in store for a breakout year.

Stewart, the former No. 1 wide receiver in the Class of 2022, is Weigman's most exciting option on the outside. Stewart was named to the SEC All-Freshman team last season after hauling in 53 catches for 649 yards and two touchdowns. Smith is a reliable veteran returning for a fifth season after playing in just four games in 2022. Given his history as a running back and standout special teams star, Smith is electric with the ball in his hands and should be a reliable outlet for Weigman.

The running backs are relatively inexperienced but have the recruiting pedigree to be successful. Amari Daniels is a former four star, Le'Veon Moss was the No. 5 running back prospect in 2022 and freshman Rueben Owens, a former five star, will be very hard to keep off the field.

Offensive line is the major concern, however. The Aggies return a ton of experience, but injuries mean that true freshman Chase Bisontis will start at one of the tackle spots for the foreseeable future. If Weigman can blossom under Petrino, the talent is there for major offensive improvement. Texas A&M's season -- and perhaps Fisher's entire tenure -- is riding on it.