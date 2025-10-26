No. 3 Texas A&M's 49-25 beatdown of No. 20 LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday night was extremely personal for one Aggies staffer.

Tommy Moffitt spent 21 years working as a strength and conditioning coach at LSU before he was let go by Tigers coach Brian Kelly upon his arrival in Baton Rouge from Notre Dame in late 2021. Moffitt spent a few years out of football before landing on the Texas A&M staff under Mike Elko as the team's director of strength and conditioning.

If the Aggies needed any extra motivation going into Tiger Stadium, Moffitt was there to provide it. A&M quarterback Marcel Reed gave reporters insight into the week leading up to the game, including one particular detail: Moffitt brought in a tackling dummy with Kelly's face on it for Thursday's practice.

The Aggies fell behind 18-14 at halftime before completely dominating the second half to stay atop the SEC standings with Alabama. Reed finished 12 of 21 for 202 yards and two touchdowns and also added 108 yards and two more scores on the ground in a statement win.

The Aggies improved to 8-0 and simultaneously defeated Kelly's squad for the second consecutive year under Elko. Last season, Texas A&M came from behind to win 38-23 in College Station in Year 1 of Elko's tenure. This time around played out similarly, as the Aggies scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to pull away for good and put Kelly's job status in a difficult position as his Tigers are likely to miss the College Football Playoff yet again.

That's likely music to Moffitt's ears after Kelly elected not to retain him and instead brought over Jake Flint from South Bend.