The college football landscape, in its current state, is not dissimilar to NFL free agency. Through the transfer portal, players are able to take advantage of a free market and change teams unencumbered. Some of those prospects may be able to elevate their NFL Draft stock in their new environments. Below we've compiled our top candidates to do just that.

There were multiple considerations when fleshing out this list. For example, offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin's play at Virginia Tech last season was good enough to warrant first-round consideration, so he could rise a bit more, but the variance is not as high as other prospects. Auburn wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. is a personal favorite but is already regarded as a Top-50 prospect. With his lack of ideal size, he may not be able to rise high enough to justify a spot on the list. It is similar to when running back Jahmyr Gibbs transferred from Georgia Tech to Alabama. Gibbs was in my way-too-early mock draft before he ever played a down with the Crimson Tide.

Here are 10 players who are likely to parlay a bigger spotlight, more exposure and in many cases a better supporting cast into a more favorable NFL Draft outlook. The 247Sports transfer portal player rankings are compiled by Cooper Petagna.

247Sports Transfer Rank: No. 32 overall, No. 2 CB

Davis was regarded as a potential top 50 overall pick after his first two years at Arizona. In 2023, he had a pass breakup rate of 21.1%, according to TruMedia. His head coach, Jedd Fisch, departed for Washington shortly thereafter. Davis dipped his toes in the transfer portal, but opted for a return to Tucson. Last season, his pass breakup rate dipped to 5.9%.

The California native is said to be motivated in his first season with the Huskies. He is uniquely built at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, but could be the latest Washington defensive back to reach the NFL. More ball production -- just one career interception -- would go a long way toward validating his case.

247Sports Transfer Rank: No. 131 overall, No. 4 TE

Endries played with a good quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, last season at California, so the change at quarterback alone should not represent a dramatic increase in production. Arch Manning's accuracy should be beneficial to Endries' nuanced route-running. One other reason for optimism is Steve Sarkisian's tight end-friendly offense. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, he could stand to pack on a bit more weight to hold up as an inline blocker.

The Longhorns have produced fourth-round selections Gunnar Helm and Ja'Tavion Sanders in consecutive seasons.

247Sports Transfer Rank: No. 26 overall, No. 2 DL

Gusta is a name for fans to remember when the NFL Scouting Combine rolls around because he should be among the leaders in the bench press. At 6-foot-3, 317 pounds, Gusta's strength is one reason why he is so formidable in run defense. The Washington State product has a high floor, but his ceiling will be determined by his contributions in the pass rush. He has 1.5 sacks in his collegiate career, in addition to posting an 8.6% pressure rate last season, per TruMedia.

Kentucky defensive line coach Anwar Stewart has done well developing his position, including fourth-round selection Deone Walker.

247Sports Transfer Rank: No. 42 overall, No. 1 RB

Haynes had split backfield carries with running back Jam Miller at Alabama last season, but now has an opportunity to take ownership of the Michigan offense. With a young quarterback and an offensive line coach in charge of the program, one would think the Wolverines are going to be run heavy in 2025.

Haynes is patient allowing his blocks to materialize. He has a thick lower body build and does a good job pressing the gap before making his cut. The running back shows both a desire and physical skill set to contribute on passing downs.

The former two-sport athlete, who reached 86 miles per hour as a pitcher, is the son of former Steelers running back Verron Haynes.

247Sports Transfer Rank: No. 46 overall, No. 8 EDGE

Modozie had a 16.2% pressure rate last season for Army, according to TruMedia. He has a diversified pass-rush arsenal and shows some nuance for setting up those moves. At the high side of his rush, he is able to bend at the waist and flatten his path to the quarterback.

Adding more mass to his frame will be important to his continued development in the SEC. Without the daily rigors and responsibilities of military school, the Florida native should be able to focus on a more regimented weight plan. His size will be interesting as well, because Georgia lists him an inch taller than Army.

247Sports Transfer Rank: No. 30 overall, No. 7 WR

The East Carolina transfer is one that CBS Sports college football writer Chris Hummer mentioned to me recently as a name to know. Sowell steps into a spot recently vacated by second-round draft pick Jayden Higgins, who had transferred into the Cyclones' program from Eastern Kentucky.

At times, there is a need for more urgency and aggression from Sowell, but there is no denying that he is smooth as butter with the ball in his hands. At 6-foot-3, he averaged 5.4 yards after the catch per reception, which was above average among wide receivers with at least 30 receptions, according to TruMedia.

WR J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida

247Sports Transfer Rank: No. 128 overall, No. 25 WR

Sturdivant caught 65 passes for 755 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman at California in 2022; more receptions and receiving touchdowns than the past two seasons at UCLA combined. He is a big-bodied downfield threat that tracks the ball well. In his breakout 2022 season, TruMedia credited him with 11 drops. To his credit, he has cut that drop rate in half over the past two years.

His transition to Florida could be particularly fruitful, because of quarterback DJ Lagway's propensity to push the ball downfield.

247Sports Transfer Rank: No. 16 overall, No. 2 IOL

LSU has been one of the preeminent programs in the country when it comes to producing NFL offensive line draft picks, including No. 4 overall selection Will Campbell.

Thompson did not allow a sack last season at Northwestern, according to TruMedia. He has great size for the position and good foot mobility. If he can work on hand placement and marry his upper and lower body, then the sky is the limit for the Northwestern transfer. If a lineman with all of the necessary physical tools lands at a program that has taught the position well, then that is stock worth buying.

247Sports Transfer Rank: No. 3 overall, No. 1 EDGE

Wilson played nearly 400 snaps last season at Georgia as a sophomore, but would have played more almost anywhere else in the country and transferred to become the it-pass rusher for Missouri in his contract year. The Florida native shows the functional strength to set the edge in the run game and collapse the pocket. He has good movement skills and the quickness to set up his pass-rush moves.

Wilson has a few pass-rush moves in his bag, but can take his game to a higher level if he adds more mass and power. Fortunately, Missouri has specialized in that type of rusher recently with Darius Robinson, Isaiah McGuire and others.

247Sports Transfer Rank: No. 2 overall, No. 1 OT

The average fan was probably not familiar with World's work at Nevada last season. High-level programs had identified him early as a transfer target and he ultimately landed at Oregon after overtures from Ohio State, Kentucky and others. Oregon of course has a rich history of NFL draft success at offensive line and is a year removed from sending Josh Conerly Jr. off to the first round.

At 6-foot-8, World is a massive left tackle. He naturally struggles with leverage and pad level, but has a lot of power in his hands. He has good instincts for the position and the Ducks should be able to help him cap his potential. TruMedia credited him with one sack allowed with the Wolfpack last season.

In addition to World, Oregon brought in USC offensive guard transfer Emmanuel Pregnon and the two will play next to one another.