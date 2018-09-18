Wide receiver Drake Davis no longer with LSU after second arrest on battery charges

Update: The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that LSU wide receiver Drake Davis is no longer on the football team after his second arrest on battery charges. The paper states that Davis has been off the team since his first arrest in August. While LSU hasn't confirmed the report, Davis' attorney, Marci Blaize, told The Advocate that Davis was unenrolling from the school while on suspension.

Coach Ed Orgeron only told reporters that the situation "is in the hands of the university." On Monday, a judge ordered that Davis be held in jail without bond until further notice.

Original story

Currently suspended from LSU for a second-degree battery charge, Tigers wide receiver Drake Davis has once again been arrested for another set of battery charges.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirms that Davis was booked Saturday on two counts of battery on a dating partner. According to the arrest report, the victim said that Davis attacked her on Aug. 26. She also told police that she woke up with a black eye on Sept. 15 but did not say if Davis was the one who hit her. However, a witness submitted photos of the victim's injury to the police, claiming it was Davis who struck her.

Davis was previously arrested on Aug. 17 for allegations of dating violence against his ex-girlfriend. According to the victim, who is a student at LSU, Davis broke one of her ribs in April when he punched her during an altercation. In all, the victim claims there were four incidents involving Davis, including one from May 2017 in which he allegedly punched the victim in the stomach. Additionally, the victim says a text message sent from Davis said, "I might kill you."

Davis was ordered by a judge on Aug. 20 to adhere to a 10 p.m. curfew and to cease contact with the victim. Davis appeared in 13 games last season with three catches for 134 yards and two scores.