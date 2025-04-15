Ryan Day is facing some questions this offseason, but they are not about Ohio State's recent struggles against Michigan. Instead, they're about the natural color of Day's beard, and his wife and a former Buckeye have come to his defense.
In recent days, there has been some speculation on social media that the 46-year-old Day dyes his beard. Despite what online accusers say, Day's wife, Christina Day, insists his facial hair is all natural.
Christina responded to one beard-truther online, saying Day has never dyed his beard in all the time she's known him.
I have known Ryan my entire life and he has never once died his beard. Move on to the next narrative. https://t.co/Sc0hUmxMlm— Christina Day (@ninadaytime) April 14, 2025
Also standing up for Day was former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter, who said Day's beard is just that dark every day. It would take an unrealistic amount of work for the championship-winning coach to dye it that often.
I see that beard nearly every day… it’s impossible to keep if that dark if it’s not natural https://t.co/H5W00cDGYe— Bobby Carpenter (@Bcarp3) April 14, 2025
Day and Ohio State were front-and-center Monday when the team was being honored for its national championship at the White House. During the ceremony, Vice President JD Vance let the College Football Playoff trophy slip through his fingers in a moment that has now gone viral.
The next time Day and his much-debated beard will be on the sidelines is for Ohio State's season-opener against Texas on Aug. 30.