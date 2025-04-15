Ryan Day is facing some questions this offseason, but they are not about Ohio State's recent struggles against Michigan. Instead, they're about the natural color of Day's beard, and his wife and a former Buckeye have come to his defense.

In recent days, there has been some speculation on social media that the 46-year-old Day dyes his beard. Despite what online accusers say, Day's wife, Christina Day, insists his facial hair is all natural.

Christina responded to one beard-truther online, saying Day has never dyed his beard in all the time she's known him.

Also standing up for Day was former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter, who said Day's beard is just that dark every day. It would take an unrealistic amount of work for the championship-winning coach to dye it that often.

Day and Ohio State were front-and-center Monday when the team was being honored for its national championship at the White House. During the ceremony, Vice President JD Vance let the College Football Playoff trophy slip through his fingers in a moment that has now gone viral.

WATCH: Vice president fumbles CFP National Championship trophy during Ohio State's visit to White House Shehan Jeyarajah

The next time Day and his much-debated beard will be on the sidelines is for Ohio State's season-opener against Texas on Aug. 30.