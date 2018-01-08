Will Alabama's travel edge or Georgia's home practice be a great advantage?

ATLANTA -- Georgia won't have a home-field advantage Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but the preparation week has included some home cooking that naturally comes with playing an in-state title game.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said Saturday that Georgia asked permission to hold some of its practices and training work back in Athens at its team facility. An out-of-state team would typically get assigned to the Atlanta Falcons' practice facility in Flowery Branch or over at Georgia Tech. After receiving approval from the College Football Playoff, the Bulldogs have elected to take the short 80-90 minute drive east to Athens.

"We thought it would be best to be in our normal setting, which is to be in our meeting rooms, in our training room, in our recovery rooms, and on our practice field," Smart explained. "Some tough places to practice once you, say, go back to the Falcons Indoor or Georgia Tech, we felt like going back to the Falcons we could be back at our place in almost the same time and be in a little more familiar place. We asked permission of the CFP, and they granted that."

The Tide? They practiced inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Monday night's CFP National Championship.

Smart said his football operations staff put the Dawgs' plan for the short turnaround together prior to the Rose Bowl. "It's tough planning for two games when you haven't won the first one yet, but we had no way to do it without that," he said.

According to Georgia wide receiver and return specialist Mecole Hardman, most of that time on the bus is spent listening to music or resting, which has been one of the key parts of the last seven days for a team that was engaged in a double-overtime thriller in Pasadena, California, less than a week ago.

"The drive isn't bad when you have a police escort," Hardman joked. "You're just chilling on the bus and then, before you know it, you're already there."

After beating Oklahoma 54-48 in the Rose Bowl, Georgia didn't waste a second. The plan that Smart's staff had put into place was on. The plane was loaded up, and the Bulldogs made their way back to Athens, landing about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"We really didn't get to celebrate that much because we had to hurry up, get on the flight because we wanted to get sleep and recover the next day," starting freshman tackle Andrew Thomas said.

Alabama, meanwhile, wrapped up its work with Clemson in 3 hours and 19 minutes. The Tide defense was on the field for 70 plays in comparison to the 81 plays Oklahoma's offense ran against Georgia, but the science of recovery is something that the Bulldogs' staff has been preaching all year. Thomas never really had to pay attention to the recovery aspect in high school as one of the most impressive humans playing football in the state of Georgia. After starting 14 games at right tackle and earning a spot on the coaches' Freshman All-SEC team, Thomas says he's learning that recovery and taking care of your body can be the difference in a game.

Recovery and the quick turnaround has been a talking point with seven days marking the shortest span between the semifinals and the title game in the young four-year history of the College Football Playoff.

Alabama had a shorter journey home, sure, but coach Nick Saban said the Tide didn't get to packing up to leave until around 1 a.m. Tuesday as well.

"Someone has to think about the players," Saban said shortly after the Tide's 24-6 Sugar Bowl win against Clemson. "And not what's convenient for the media or TV."

Next year, the semifinals will be on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, with the title game coming nine days later on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. The break will be even longer at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, with semifinals on Dec. 28, 2019, and the title game on Jan. 13, 2020.

In fact, it won't be until 2023-24 that the College Football Playoff competitors have to face this kind of turnaround again, with the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 and the title game coming just one week later on Jan. 8. And that's if everything remains as scheduled six years from now.

But as kickoff approaches, both the players and coaches have avoided making the logistics a potential crutch or reason for blame when it comes to performance. Alabama had a shorter trip home, and Georgia has gotten some home cooking with a chance to practice back in Athens, but Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney pointed out that at this point in the season everyone is playing on about the same level of energy and the game will probably come down to the team that manages that situation the best..

"Every team at this stage in the season, you're 15 games into this bad boy. ... Now what team can identify that [fatigue] problem and say, 'I'm not going to let it affect me' will be the team that comes out successful."