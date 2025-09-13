Colorado coach Deion Sanders lived a charmed existence last year, riding Heisman winner Travis Hunter and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders to a historic nine-win season. They were the story of college football, watched and talked about by all.

If the Big 12 opener against Houston is any indication, those glory days are already over.

The Buffaloes looked horrifically overmatched in a 36-20 loss to Houston that frankly wasn't even as close as the final score. Houston took a 13-0 lead in the first half, jumped out to a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter and were able to coast to the finish line, an embarrassing result for one of the most high-profile teams in college football.

Houston had not recorded 400 yards in a game since a 43-41 loss to Rice on Sept. 9, 2023. They have not recorded 400 yards against a conference opponent since they were still members of the American Conference. The Cougars easily eclipsed that mark against the Buffaloes, rolling up 430 yards -- including clearing 200 on the ground. Conner Weigman played one of the easiest games of his career, rushing for two scores for the first time as a college starter.

Really, there were dangerously few reasons for optimism for Colorado. The Buffs were outgained by nearly 150 yards. Houston held the ball for nearly 15 more minutes. They ran 20 more plays because the Buffaloes were unable to get UH off the field. Houston won essentially in every phase of the game against Sanders' third-year roster.

"I'm lost for words," Sanders said after the game. "No one could've told me that this game would turn out like this with the week of preparation we had."

But with all the turnover of the past several years, can you really be surprised by anything?

On a shaky foundation

Colorado has lost 74 players to the transfer portal over the past two years, nearly a whole scholarship roster. Out of 21 players in Sanders' 2023 recruiting class, only five are still on the roster. A small few, like receiver Omarion Miller, flashed immediately. Nearly all of the rest were shoved out, with the majority landing at other power conference schools.

Sanders describes his player acquisition style as NFL-like, but this is college football. The best rosters are made over the course of years, not just acquired.

Sanders made his big move before the UH game, naming former third stringer Ryan Staub the starting quarterback over two expensive offseason additions. Staub battled hard, throwing for 204 yards and rushing for another 36 -- with a fumble into the end zone that was recovered by Zach Atkins for a touchdown. But with seven tackles for loss and three sacks allowed, his supporting cast didn't do much to help.

Maybe the one bright spot is the rushing game had a few explosive plays, which has been a rarity in the Sanders era. But after handing Houston coach Willie Fritz the most dominant Big 12 win of his career, the Primetime Buffs are reeling.

It doesn't get easier

Here's the most damning issue: Houston is one of the more winnable games on the schedule. Heading into the season, the Cougs sat with a Vegas win total of 5.5, and were considered a consensus bottom-five team in the league. Instead, they took Colorado to the cleaners.

A bad game against a resurgent Houston team could be forgiven, but it only continues the trend. Thanks to some putrid offense, Colorado needed second half heroics to finally pull away from Delaware. Despite collecting turnovers on Georgia Tech's first three possessions, they were outgained by 158 yards and allowed an astonishing 320 yards on the ground.

After Wyoming, the Buffaloes have four straight games against opponents ranked top-30 in SP+, all of which Colorado will be heavy underdogs. For comparison, Houston came into the weekend 48th.

Kansas State at least looks like a much more manageable game, but Arizona suddenly appears like a challenge. Reigning Big 12 champ Arizona State also remains on the schedule. Outside of Wyoming, Colorado could legitimately be an underdog in every remaining game; even replicating the 4-8 of 2023 would take some good fortune.

Life after Shedeur and Travis was always going to be a challenge. The pair ranked as one of the most dynamic over the past few years and are both on NFL rosters now. While offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis both match the pedigree of the pair, there's no one on the roster with surefire college football production.

If favorites win out, Colorado could be sitting at 2-6 heading into November. Do celebrities still flock to the sideline of a last-place Big 12 team? Are recruits flocking to a Colorado program without Travis and Shedeur? Early returns aren't great, the program sits at No. 83 in recruiting. Are there even any more cards to play after throwing all three quarterbacks out with wildly mixed results? Is there any way forward without a multi-year roster plan in Boulder?

Colorado handed Sanders the biggest coaching contract in the Big 12 over the offseason, a five-year, $54 million deal. Sanders has already dramatically increased the brand and marketing value of the university.

Without Shedeur and Travis, though, the Louis is looking awfully counterfeit.