Will Muschamp receives vote of confidence from South Carolina AD amid danger of missing bowl eligibility
The Gamecocks are coming off a disappointing loss at home to Appalachian State last week
Some things in college football are quite predictable. For instance, when you're an SEC program and you lose at home to a Sun Belt school, fans aren't going to be pleased -- particularly when that loss happens to be your sixth of the season. That's what happened to South Carolina last week when it lost to Appalachian State, and on Friday, the school's athletic director felt the need to issue "The Dreaded Vote of Confidence" for Will Muschamp.
"Today, I want to make it clear that Will Muschamp is our football coach and will be our coach going forward," said Ray Tanner in a statement. "President [Robert] Caslen and I are fully supportive of his leadership and his development of student-athletes on and off the field. Coach Muschamp and our staff are dedicated to the success of Gamecock football. They have built a program where our team plays for each other and for our University, and they deserve our support. While we wish the outcome of some of our games would have been different, we are excited about the future of our program."
It was just over a month ago that South Carolina shocked the world by upsetting No. 4 Georgia 20-17 in double-overtime. That win improved the Gamecocks record to 3-3 on the season, but they've lost three of four since. The lone win was a 24-7 victory against a 2-7 Vanderbilt team. At 4-6 and with games against Texas A&M and No. 3 Clemson left on the schedule, reaching a bowl game this season certainly looks like a longshot.
South Carolina has faced one of the most difficult schedules in the country this year, and has had to play most of it using a freshman quarterback after an injury to starter Jake Bentley early this season.
Muschamp is in his fourth season at South Carolina. He has a record of 26-23 overall, as well as 15-16 in the SEC. If the Gamecocks miss out on a bowl game this season, it will be the first time they've done so during Muschamp's tenure.
