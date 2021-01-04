Will Muschamp has turned down an opportunity to return to Texas as its defensive coordinator, sources told CBS Sports. Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom is among new coach Steve Sarkisian's top candidates now that Muschamp has passed on the position.

Muschamp was fired at South Carolina in November after posting a 28-30 record in five seasons as coach. His connection to Texas comes from spending three seasons as the defensive coordinator under Mack Brown at Texas from 2008-10. Muschamp was named Brown's successor as the Longhorns' coach-in-waiting back in November 2008, but he never saw that promise come to fruition as he decided to take the Florida job in 2010. Brown let Texas three seasons after Muschamp's departure, while Muschamp went 28-21 in four years with the Gators.

Odom, 44, had a successful first season as Arkansas defensive coordinator. While the numbers were almost identical from 2019 to 2020, there was overall improvement in the first year under coach Sam Pittman. Odom took over as acting coach for the one game Pittman missed due to COVID-19.

Odom is a career defensive specialist who helped Missouri to back-to-back SEC Championship Games (2013-14) as Gary Pinkel's defensive coordinator at Missouri from 2012-15. The 2015 unit finished sixth nationally in total defense, allowing slightly more than 300 yards per game.

Under Odom, the Razorbacks this season allowed 34.9 points per game, an average of two better than in 2019.