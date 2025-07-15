Former Alabama quarterback turned media personality Greg McElroy stoked the offseason fires at SEC Media Days Monday when he said that a "notable" source is adamant that Nick Saban will return to coaching at some point in the future. Immediately, despite his conspicuous absence from SEC Media Days, the 74-year-old Saban became the talk of the town in Atlanta.

Though McElroy is certainly in the know -- he was the second quarterback to start at Alabama under Saban -- some of Saban's other collaborators aren't so sure that Saban is set on a return to the sidelines. Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who served as Saban's defensive mastermind for eight years, was asked about McElroy's report ahead of his SEC Media Days appearance.

"I don't think Nick's coming back," Smart told reporters. "I think he's too happy where he is. I think y'all were lacking buzz and they needed some buzz yesterday... I talk to Nick pretty regularly, and I don't see it. It's one of those things that if he wanted to, he'd be unbelievable at it."

While Smart is skeptical, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, a former offensive coordinator at Alabama, certainly isn't. He faced the same question during his podium appearance Monday.

"I wouldn't be surprised," Kiffin said. "I kind of always thought that was going to happen. I kind of thought it would happen after one year. And I say that just because even seeing recent stuff with him and talking to him on the phone -- I have no knowledge that he's coming back. I don't think anybody does. I just, he's so sharp still. I almost feel like it's a waste that he's not.

"No disrespect to the media and what you guys do, but his ability to coach players and change lives and he's so good at it, I just think he'll be back, whether it's NFL or college."

Smart and Kiffin actually coached together under Saban from 2014-15 before Georgia hired Smart. The pair helped guide the Crimson Tide to two SEC titles and a win in the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship.