Sam Houston defensive back William Davis died Saturday, the school confirmed. He was 22. A cause of death was not released. Davis transferred in from West Virginia in January and joined the Bearkats for spring practice in Huntsville, Texas.

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Will Davis," Sam Houston coach Phil Longo said in a statement. "Will was a beloved member of our Bearkat football family here at Sam Houston who touched the lives of everyone he knew. Will was an upbeat, positive, passionate young man who will be sincerely missed. Tanya, the kids and I are praying for Will's family during this difficult time."

Davis spent five years at Division II Virginia Union from 2020 to 2024, where he emerged as a key contributor in the secondary. Over his career with the Panthers, he appeared in 36 games and totaled 115 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, three sacks, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

His most productive season came in 2024, when he posted 56 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 14 games, earning all-conference honors in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

In 2023, he recorded 38 tackles, five interceptions, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery across 12 games. He began his college career in 2020 at Virginia Union, did not see action during the COVID-19 season, and redshirted in 2021 before working his way into a key role in the secondary.

Davis transferred to West Virginia for the 2025 season but appeared in just one game, the season-opening win against Robert Morris, before entering the transfer portal again and later committing to Sam Houston in January.

Sam Houston athletic director Bobby Williams also issued a statement.

"We lost a member of our Bearkat family this weekend and everyone is in pain today," Williams said. "My heart hurts right now for the family, friends, coaches and teammates of William Davis. We are never prepared when we lose someone suddenly in our lives and it's especially tough when it is someone so young and still has a full life in front of them. I want to express my sincerest condolences to Will's family and everyone whose lives he touched."