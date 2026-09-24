Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge is in the hospital dealing with a "personal medical issue," the team announced Thursday. Inge, 52, is in his third season with the No. 14 Volunteers, who are preparing for a Saturday clash with No. 1 Texas.

"Coach Inge and his family appreciate your prayers and support, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time," said the school's statement. Tennessee did not reveal more information about Inge's condition other than noting that he "has been in the hospital."

Tennessee went from No. 32 nationally in total defense during the 2023 season to No. 6 nationally in 2024 during Inge's first season on staff. He is credited with developing Arion Carter into an all-SEC performer and leader within the Vols' experienced linebacking corps.

A Missouri native, Inge played defensive end at Iowa from 1993-96 after redshirting in 1992 following a surgery to remove one of his kidneys. He went on to become a co-captain for the Hawkeyes as a senior in 1996, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors while amassing 67 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

After a brief stint with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent, Inge entered coaching as a graduate assistant at Iowa. From there, his career has taken him to Northern Iowa, Colorado, San Diego State, Cincinnati, Buffalo and Indiana. With the Hoosiers, Inge overlapped in 2019 with Kalen DeBoer, who was IU's offensive coordinator that season.

DeBoer then hired Inge as his defensive coordinator at Fresno State and as his co-defensive coordinator at Washington. Inge was set to follow DeBoer to Alabama after the 2023 season, until opting to accept Tennessee's linebackers coaching job.