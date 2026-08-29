William Jewell College football player MicahJo Barnett died after suffering a medical emergency during the Cardinals' season opener against Fort Lewis College in Liberty, Missouri, the school has announced Saturday.

Barnett, a junior running back, reportedly received immediate medical attention on the sideline. before being taken to a local hospital via ambulance, where he was pronounced dead. The Division II matchup was halted in the first quarter and later canceled as emergency personnel responded to the situation.

William Jewell later announced Barnett's death in a statement and offered support.

"William Jewell College and the Liberty community mourn the passing of MicahJo Barnett," the school said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with MicahJo's family, teammates, friends, coaches, and faculty and staff."

A vigil honoring Barnett and his family was scheduled for Saturday night on the William Jewell quad. Funeral arrangements will be announced when available.

Barnett scored a touchdown earlier in the game before he was taken away by emergency personnel.

Barnett appeared in eight games as a freshman in 2024, rushing for 91 yards and two touchdowns. He emerged as the Cardinals' leading rusher last season despite a season-ending injury after five starts, finishing with 366 yards and four touchdowns on 71 attempts.

His best performance came during a win over Kentucky Wesleyan, when he rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Barnett was also selected to the Academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference team for the 2025-26 school year. The Cardinals are in their fourth season under coach Mike McGlinchey.