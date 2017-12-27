Willie Taggart considering Deion Sanders for spot on Florida State coaching staff

Deion Sanders became a legend in Tallahassee as an electric defensive back and return man for the Florida State Seminoles from 1985-88, and he could be eying a return to his old stomping grounds.

According to a report from 247Sports, there is mutual interest between Sanders and first-year Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart for "Prime Time" to join the Seminole staff as the program's defensive backs coach.

Taggart -- who is no stranger to cryptic use of Twitter -- posted this picture of the two on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Sanders was a two-time All-American at Florida State (1987, '88), won the Jim Thorpe Award during his final season in 1988, was a first-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 1989 and played in the NFL through the 2005 season. His success on the football field earned him inductions into the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He also played baseball and ran track at Florida State, and played part time Major League Baseball -- most notably with the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds.

Sanders has never been a full-time football coach at the college level, but his career achievement on the field coupled with his work as an NFL analyst will certainly make an impact on the recruiting trail. Plus, when it comes to playing cornerback and making an impact on special teams at a high level, nobody is better than Sanders.