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🏈 Five things to know Monday

🚨 Do not miss this: College football winners and losers, overreactions, grades

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For most teams in Week 1, the goal was simple: Beat a team you are supposed to beat. The opening slate was light on marquee matchups and heavy on contests between heavy favorites and massive underdogs. But even in an era where the powerhouses have all the resources in the world at their disposal, college football is college football. Surprises happen.

Look no further than No. 2 Oregon, which only narrowly escaped a very real upset bid from Boise State. The Ducks won in the end, but their defensive line was one of the nation's biggest losers of Week 1. It was supposed to be an elite, impenetrable unit but instead looked vulnerable against a Group of Six squad. And that wasn't Oregon's only shortcoming in a game it trailed by double digits.

On the flip side, other national championship hopefuls took care of business and left no doubt. No. 7 Miami, for one, might have the best offense in the country. Is that an overreaction? It sure won't be if Malachi Toney keeps playing like a Heisman Trophy contender.

And how about No. 13 Alabama? The Crimson Tide was a touch underwhelming in the early years of the Kalen DeBoer era, but it did everything it was supposed to do in a 48-10 thumping of East Carolina. We'll give the team as a whole a "B" grade for turning in a mostly great but still imperfect effort. As for new starting quarterback Keelon Russell, our Brad Crawford graded his debut.

Crawford: "There were first-start moments, and the timing will sharpen with additional reps, but the raw ingredients are undeniable. … Let's offer up a B+ in Russell's first start, which offered encouraging poise, several high-level flashes and enough command to believe bigger performances are coming soon."

🏀 Assessing Cathy Engelbert's legacy and potential replacements

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WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced her retirement on Friday. The league's first commissioner, who took office in 2019, will step away from the role at the end of the year.

Over more than seven years, Engelbert oversaw the league's most dramatic period of growth. With the introduction of three expansion teams (plus three more on the way by 2030), the signing of a massive $3.1 billion media rights deal, multiple collective bargaining agreements and numerous other achievements on her résumé, she leaves her post as an immensely successful commissioner.

But players and fans alike are not exactly sad to see her go. Our Lindsay Gibbs explains the other side of the equation.

Gibbs: "Her frayed personal relationships with the players and her inability to deftly publicly navigate the league through an explosion of controversies that have enveloped it -- be it racist and homophobic attacks against players, poor officiating, concerns over player safety on and off the court and the recent uproar around the league's lack of a policy about transgender participation -- has severely held back the same league that she helped to grow."

Engelbert said there are already internal and external candidates for her replacement. She will remain on board until early 2027 if the league does not find a successor by Dec. 31. Who is worthy and capable of stepping into what is a more highly scrutinized role than ever? We have a few ideas:

Bethany Donaphin , WNBA head of league operations

, WNBA head of league operations Swin Cash , ex-WNBA player

, ex-WNBA player Marc Tatum , NBA deputy commissioner

, NBA deputy commissioner Amy Brooks , NBA president of global business development

, NBA president of global business development Nneka Ogwumike, active WNBA player and WNBPA president

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

🎾 US Open: Round of 16, 11 a.m. on ESPN and 6 p.m. on ESPN2

⚽ Lecce at Cagliari, noon on Paramount+

⚾ Braves at Phillies, 1:05 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Angels at Red Sox or Guardians at Orioles, 1:35 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Cubs at Brewers, 2:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚽ Lazio at Udinese, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 World Cup: United States vs. Czechia, 2:45 p.m. on TNT

⚾ Nationals at Padres, 5:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏈 No. 19 SMU at Florida State, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix

⚾ Cardinals at Giants, 8:10 p.m. on NBC

⚾ Blue Jays at Athletics, 11 p.m. on MLB Network