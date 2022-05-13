Wisconsin inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan has resigned from his position after being linked to possible NCAA violations during his time at Air Force. Hired in February, Sheridan was only with the Badgers for three months.

"While I look forward to presenting my case at a hearing, I am concerned that the NCAA investigation regarding activities that occurred prior to me joining the Wisconsin football staff could be a distraction which could cause harm to the program," Sheridan said in a statement. "As a result, I am submitting my resignation effective immediately."

The alleged violations, first reported by The Action Network, include providing impermissible benefits to recruits and hosting high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period, which lasted more than a year. Sheridan coached Air Force's defensive line and was named in The Action Network's report alongside former assistant defensive line coach Del Cowsette and tight ends coach Jonathan Himebach.

Air Force dismissed Sheridan and the other two assistants once it reportedly learned of the allegations. Neither Cowsette or Himebach are still coaching college football.

Prior to his two-year stint with the Falcons, Sheridan served as defensive coordinator at Boston College and coached for 13 years in the NFL, including three years as a defensive coordinator. He served as the linebackers coach for the New York Giants when they won Super Bowl XLII.

"I want to thank Bill for his time with us," said Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst in a statement. "Though he was only a part of our program for a short time, he had a positive impact on our players, especially the inside linebackers that he worked closely with. I wish him nothing but the best."