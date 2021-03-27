Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is expected to retire at some point over the next few months, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Alvarez has not set an official date to step aside but will reportedly move on before the start of the 2021 football season.

Alvarez, 74, has been the leading face of the Wisconsin athletic department since 1990 when he was hired to lead the Badgers football program. He took over a teams that had nine wins over the previous four seasons and turned it into a Big Ten power. Wisconsin went from 1-10 in 1990 to 10-1-1 and a Rose Bowl crown in 1993. The Badgers have only missed a bowl game twice since that storied 1993 season.

Alvarez compiled a 120-73-4 record in Madison, Wisconsin, that included three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl wins. Six of his teams finished in the AP Top 25, including a No. 6 ranking in 1998 and a No. 4 finish one year later.

He was so successful that he took over as athletic director in 2004 and hired his replacement -- then-Wisconsin defensive coordinator Bret Bielema -- as his successor following the 2005 season. Alvarez did coach the Badgers on an interim basis for two more games -- the Rose Bowl following the 2012 season after Bielema left for Arkansas and the Outback Bowl following the 2014 season after then-coach Gary Andersen left for Oregon State.

Since Alvarez's retirement, the Badgers have never missed a bowl game. They have played in four Rose Bowl games (three straight from 2010-12) and finished in the top 10 four times. Wisconsin athletic teams have won 16 national championships since Alvarez took over as AD.

Alvarez is expected to finalize the specifics of his plan within the next few weeks.