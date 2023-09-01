Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Buffalo 0-0, Wisconsin 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will host the Buffalo Bulls to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Camp Randall Stadium.

Looking back to last season, Wisconsin finished a solid 7-6 in the regular season last year, and they capped off their season with a 24-17 win in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Speaking of bowl games, Buffalo finished 7-6 in the regular season and also won a big game, capping off their season with a 23-21 win in the Camellia Bowl.

Looking forward to Saturday, the game looks promising for Wisconsin, as the team is favored by a full 27.5 points. They finished last season with a 6-7 record against the spread.

Wisconsin is expected to start their campaign with a win, which bodes well given the team's 6-4 record as favorites last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,289.59. Sadly, Buffalo will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 2-3 as such last year.

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 27.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 54 points.

