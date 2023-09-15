Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Georgia Southern 2-0, Wisconsin 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Georgia Southern haven't yet left their home-field this season, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will challenge the Wisconsin Badgers at 12:00 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin took a loss in their last match and are no doubt out to reverse Georgia Southern's good fortune.

Even though UAB scored an imposing 35 points, Georgia Southern still came out on top. Georgia Southern enjoyed a cozy 49-35 victory over UAB on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Georgia Southern.

OJ Arnold and Davis Brin were among the main playmakers for Georgia Southern as the former finished with 79 total yards and two touchdowns and the latter finished with 18 total yards and three touchdowns. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Jalen White, who rushed for 40 yards and punched in a rushing score plus a receiving touchdown.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Wisconsin on Saturday, but luck did not. They fell 31-22 to Washington State.

K Nathanial Vakos sure can't be blamed for the loss, as he made all three of his field goal attempts. WR Skyler Bell also helped out by posting a receiving touchdown.

Georgia Southern will need to dig deep on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 7-5 record against the spread.

That disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Georgia Southern considering the team was a sub-par 4-6 as the underdog last season. Eagles fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every game netted those bettors $1,766.99. On the other hand, Wisconsin will play as the favorite, and the team was 6-4 as such last season.

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 19-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 64.5 points.

