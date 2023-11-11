Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Northwestern 4-5, Wisconsin 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to square off in a Big Ten West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 11th at Camp Randall Stadium. Northwestern is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Northwestern's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Iowa by a score of 10-7. Northwestern didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 20-14 to Indiana. Wisconsin gained 83 more yards on the day, but it was Indiana that made the best of use of them.

Wisconsin's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Braedyn Locke, who threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and Bryson Green who picked up 96 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Northwestern now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Wisconsin, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-4 record this season.

Northwestern will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 11.5-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Northwestern was pulverized by Wisconsin 42-7 in their previous meeting back in October of 2022. Can Northwestern avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 11.5-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 43 points.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Northwestern.