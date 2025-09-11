When Wisconsin heads to No. 19 Alabama for a Week 3 nonconference showdown, the Badgers are expected to have backup quarterback Danny O'Neil under center once again, CBS Sports confirrms.

Wisconsin's Week 1 starting quarterback, Billy Edwards Jr., suffered a knee injury in the opener against Miami (OH). While there was some hope he might return for the showdown with the Crimson Tide, it seems more likely than not that he'll remain sidelined for the Badgers' biggest nonconference game of the season.

O'Neil, who transferred into Wisconsin after spending his freshman season at San Diego State, has completed 35 of 46 passes for 403 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions over the last two weeks. After a slow start against Middle Tennessee, in which the Badgers trailed going into the second quarter, O'Neil and the Wisconsin offense hit their stride to the tune of 42 points over the final three quarters to run away to a comfortable win.

The challenge this week will be much stiffer than what the Blue Raiders and Redhawks presented. The Tide are looking to make a statement after their last nonconference road game at Florida State ended in embarrassment. O'Neil and the Badgers' offense will have their hands full trying to move the ball on Alabama, but that Florida State game did provide a glimpse at the ways you can poke and prod the soft spots in that defense.

Whether O'Neil and this Wisconsin group have the ability to do that remains to be seen. Wisconsin is now a 21.5-point underdog in the game, per FanDuel sportsbook -- with the line moving across the key number of 21 from 20.5 with the news O'Neil was expected to start -- as the sports betting oddsmakers expect tough sledding for the Badgers with their backup quarterback.