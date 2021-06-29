Stop me if you've heard this before: Wisconsin is beefing up along the offensive line. The Big Ten West power received a commitment on Tuesday from four-star offensive tackle Joe Brunner -- the No. 55 overall prospect in the Class of 2022. Brunner announced his commitment with a post on Twitter.

"The second I stepped on campus, I kinda knew. I fell in love with it," Brunner told 247Sports. "If you're an offensive lineman, you cannot go wrong in Madison ... at all."

Brunner, a 6-foot-6, 300-pounder from Whitefish Bay High School in Milwaukee, committed to the Badgers over several major Power Five offers including Ohio State and Notre Dame. He is the seventh-ranked offensive tackle prospect in the country and the top-ranked player in the state. He credits his meeting with other offensive linemen on the Badgers' roster as one of the primary factors in his decision.

"I didn't believe it until I experienced it," he said. "The way we connected, it was like no other offensive line room I had been in. It was a special connection. It felt like I had hung out with those guys 100 times before. I felt like I was part of the team and I was a brother to them."

Allen Trieu, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on the newest commitment to Paul Chryst's program.

"Tough, rugged offensive lineman who finishes his blocks," Trieu wrote. "Gets off the ball well at his size and also shows some twitch. Runs well and gets downfield to make blocks easily. Plays with good balance and keeps his feet when drive blocking. We do not currently have verified height and length on him, but looks like a right tackle at the moment. Run blocking is more his forte right now. Will need additional reps and technical polishing in pass protection. Also has years of basketball experience. The way he plays and his lineman mentality should make him a safe bet to be a successful college lineman who can be a multi-year starter."

Brunner is the ninth commitment in Wisconsin's 2022 class and the only four-star prospect. His pledge moves Wisconsin up to No. 44 nationally and No. 12 in the Big Ten in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.