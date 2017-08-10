Wisconsin loses one of its best defenders for season as LB Jack Cichy tears ACL

Cichy is one of the top linebackers in the Big Ten

Wisconsin will be playing the 2017 season without one of its best defensive players.

The school announced on Thursday that linebacker Jack Cichy suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2017 season.

"You hate it for Jack," said Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst. "You only get so many chances to play this game and you never want to see a guy miss any of those opportunities. He's one of the leaders of our team and I know he'll be a big part of what we do moving forward this season."

CBS Sports Writer

Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer at CBS Sports since 2010. During his time at CBS, Tom has proven time and again that he hates your favorite team and thinks your rival is a paragon of football... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories