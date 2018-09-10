Wisconsin receiver Danny Davis III reinstated to team following suspension

Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III has been cleared to return to the team after serving a two-game suspension. Wisconsin coach confirmed Davis' return to the team on Monday.

Davis had been suspended for Wisconsin's first two games of the season because of his connection to an alleged sexual assault in April. Fellow Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus faces two counts of sexual assault, and according to the police complaint against him, Davis was present during the incident and took photos of at least one of the women involved, though Davis has not been charged with any crime.

Wisconsin announced Davis' suspension on Aug. 22 with Paul Chryst saying "we have a high standard of conduct within our football program and we cannot accept behavior that is not consistent with that standard."

Davis has been allowed to practice with the team during his suspension. Cephus was suspended from the team after taking a leave of absence.

Wisconsin plays at home against BYU this weekend.