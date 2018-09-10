Wisconsin receiver Danny Davis III reinstated to team following suspension
Davis was suspended two games in relation to sexual assault allegations against a teammate
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III has been cleared to return to the team after serving a two-game suspension. Wisconsin coach confirmed Davis' return to the team on Monday.
Davis had been suspended for Wisconsin's first two games of the season because of his connection to an alleged sexual assault in April. Fellow Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus faces two counts of sexual assault, and according to the police complaint against him, Davis was present during the incident and took photos of at least one of the women involved, though Davis has not been charged with any crime.
Wisconsin announced Davis' suspension on Aug. 22 with Paul Chryst saying "we have a high standard of conduct within our football program and we cannot accept behavior that is not consistent with that standard."
Davis has been allowed to practice with the team during his suspension. Cephus was suspended from the team after taking a leave of absence.
Wisconsin plays at home against BYU this weekend.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The Monday After: Herm made us idiots
A look back at the weekend that was in college football following a Week 2 with plenty of...
-
Power Rankings: Georgia, Oregon move up
Dennis Dodd's new college football rankings see the SEC and Big Ten dominating the field
-
Homecoming queen makes game-winning kick
Kaylee Foster's first sport may be soccer, but on Friday night, she became a high school football...
-
Sooners star RB Anderson out for season
Anderson was injured Saturday against UCLA and never returned to the game
-
College football Week 3 odds, lines
It's never too early to look ahead toward Week 3
-
Duke suffers two big injuries in win
The Blue Devils lost their starting QB indefinitely, and a starting CB for the season