Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh told ESPN Thursday that embattled coach Luke Fickell will return for the 2026 season. McIntosh and the rest of the athletic department will continue evaluating the program while committing to an increased level of investment.

"Chancellor [Jennifer] Mnookin and I are aligned on significantly elevating investment in our program to compete at highest level," McIntosh told ESPN. "We are willing to make an investment in infrastructure and staff. As important, is our ability to retain and recruit players in a revenue share and NIL era."

Fickell is 14-19 in three full seasons as Wisconsin's coach. He has not produced a winning record since 2023 and his Badgers have not won a Big Ten game since Oct. 19, 2024.

They currently sit at 2-6 eight games into the 2025 campaign, including a 0-5 mark in conference play. Wisconsin's six losses have come by an average of 23.3 points per game. The Badgers have yet to score more than 14 points against a Power Four opponent and they have held just one power-conference team below 24 points this season.

This will likely mark a second-straight year without a bowl game for the Badgers, who had 22 consecutive postseason appearances from 2002-23. Wisconsin's losing record in 2024 also snapped its streak of 22-straight seasons finishing above .500.

"This season has caused us all to have to look from within," McIntosh said. "Luke has had to do that. I've had to do that. He has a willingness to be better. So do I, and so does Wisconsin from an institutional perspective."

Wisconsin's decision to retain Fickell is likely informed by -- in part, at least -- what has been a busy coaching carousel thus far. Were the Badgers to make a change, they would have to contend with a litany of powerhouse programs like Penn State, LSU, Florida and Auburn during the hiring process.

Fickell also touts a buyout that will sit around $25 million at season's end.