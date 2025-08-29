Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards never returned to the Badgers' 17-0 win over Miami (Ohio) after suffering an apparent non-contact injury. Edwards headed to the locker room after the injury and returned for the second half in street clothes.

Early in the second quarter, Edwards handed the ball off to running back Tyrell Henry for a 3-yard run. Afterward, Edwards suddenly came up limping after turning from the play to run off for a routine fake. He was taken to the locker room after the sequence, but was able to leave under his own power.

Edwards completed 6 of 13 passes for 68 yards during an inconsistent first half of work before the injury. With Edwards out, the Badgers turned to San Diego State transfer Danny O'Neil. The sophomore threw for 2,181 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Aztecs as a true freshman before arriving in Madison.

A Maryland transfer, Edwards was the top addition of the offseason for Luke Fickell's squad after throwing for 2,881 yards in the Big Ten. Without Edwards, the Badgers have struggled to move the ball and went into halftime holding only a 3-0 advantage against MAC opponent Miami (Ohio).