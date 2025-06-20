The University of Wisconsin has filed a lawsuit against the University of Miami for allegedly tampering with former player Xavier Lucas, who signed with the Hurricanes during the winter transfer portal cycle and is vying for a starting position in the secondary this season. According to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports, the Badgers are accusing Miami of poaching Lucas away from their roster ahead of the 2025 season and reaching out to the player despite his contract situation in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin denied a request from Lucas to enter the transfer portal in December, citing his previously signed revenue-sharing agreement. That document, dated Dec. 2, is part of the proof from the Badgers, who also attest Lucas was under contract for a separate NIL-related deal.

NCAA bylaws mandate that universities must enter players into the transfer portal within two business days of a request.

"Under the terms of the agreement between Xavier and Wisconsin Athletics, it remains in effect and enforceable," a university official said in a statement released by the school. "Badger student-athletes who have signed these agreements expect Wisconsin Athletics to honor the terms. In turn, Wisconsin Athletics relies on the student-athlete representations in signing these agreements that they will do the same.

"A request to enter the transfer portal after entering into such an agreement is inconsistent with the representations and mutual understanding of the agreement and explains the reason for not processing a transfer portal request under these circumstances."

In a statement provided to CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello, the Big Ten voiced its support for the Badgers in this case.

"The Big Ten Conference is aware of the litigation recently filed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison against the University of Miami and is supportive of UW-Madison's position," the statement reads. "As alleged, the University of Miami knowingly ignored contractual obligations and disregarded the principle of competitive equity that is fundamental to collegiate athletics. The Big Ten Conference believes that the University of Miami's actions are irreconcilable with a sustainable college sports framework and is supportive of UW-Madison's efforts to preserve it."

Last season as true freshman at Wisconsin, Lucas made one start and tallied 203 defensive snaps, contributing 18 tackles, one sack and an interception.

The Badgers told Yahoo Sports they "reluctantly" decided to pursue legal action to ensure integrity in an ever-changing landscape across the sport.

Lawyer Darren Heitner, who is representing Lucas, previously argued the contract Lucas signed at Wisconsin is only a memorandum of understanding and isn't enforceable until the settlement was finalized. That was approved earlier this month and allows colleges to directly pay players beginning July 1.