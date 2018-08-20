Wisconsin suspends top wide receiver Quintez Cephus in wake of pending legal case
Cephus already announced he was taking a leave of absence from the team
Wisconsin' star receiver Quintez Cephus announced on Twitter Saturday night in a surprising move that he would take a leave of absence from the team to focus on a pending legal case.
Be that as it may, Wisconsin has opted to suspend Cephus anyway citing the athletic department's discipline policy. A statement from the university said Monday that Cephus would be suspended from "competition and practice pending the availability of further information relating to his case."
In his statement over the weekend, Cephus mentioned that charges were being pursued against him dating back to an incident from April. Cephus called the charges "unlawful" and added "I have been wrongfully accused of unlawful conduct and I am innocent of any allegations associated with this consensual relationship."
Per Jesse Temple of The Athletic, Cephus is facing a pair of sexual assault charges and is due in court later this week.
Despite having his 2017 season cut short with a leg injury, Cephus was the top returning wideout with 501 yards and six touchdowns in just nine games.
