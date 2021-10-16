Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Army West Point 4-1; Wisconsin 2-3

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. They are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Wisconsin Badgers at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 16 at Camp Randall Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Black Knights nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Army came up short against the Ball State Cardinals two weeks ago, falling 28-16. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Army was far and away the favorite. QB Jemel Jones had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 45.45%.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin got themselves on the board against the Illinois Fighting Illini last week, but Illinois never followed suit. Wisconsin made easy work of the Fighting Illini and carried off a 24 to nothing win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Badgers had established a 24 to nothing advantage. They can attribute much of their success to RB Chez Mellusi, who rushed for one TD and 145 yards on 21 carries. Mellusi's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Michigan Wolverines two weeks ago.

The Black Knights are now 4-1 while Wisconsin sits at 2-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Army is 244th worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 69.6 on average. The Badgers have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 189th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 171.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a big 14-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.