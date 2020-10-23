Who's Playing

Illinois @ No. 8 Wisconsin

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Camp Randall Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Wisconsin finished a solid 10-3 in the regular season last year, but they are hoping to make up for a 28-27 loss to the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for Illinois (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Badgers were fourth best in the nation in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 287.1 on average. Less enviably, Illinois was 16th worst when it came to yards per game last season, with the squad coming up with only 329.5 on average (bottom 88%). The good news for Illinois, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Wisconsin has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wisconsin have won four out of their last five games against Illinois.