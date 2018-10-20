Wisconsin vs. Illinois: Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Wisconsin vs. Illinois football game
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wisconsin. On Saturday they take on Illinois at 12:00 p.m. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Wisconsin last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 13-38 defeat to Michigan.
Meanwhile, after flying high against Rutgers two weeks ago, Illinois came back down to earth. Illinois were dealt a punishing 7-46 defeat at the hands of Purdue. Illinois' low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the match before.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
