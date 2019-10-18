Wisconsin vs. Illinois odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven simulations

Get ready for a Big Ten battle Saturday as the Illinois Fighting Illini and the sixth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers will face off at noon ET at Memorial Stadium. Illinois is 2-4 overall and 1-3 at home this season, while Wisconsin is 6-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Badgers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games, while the total has gone over in five of th Illini's last six home games. Wisconsin is in first place in the Big Ten West, while Illinois is sixth. The Badgers are favored by 31 points in the latest Illinois vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over-under is set at 51. Before you make any Wisconsin vs. Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Illinois has lost four straight after starting the season 2-0, dropping a 42-25 decision to No. 16 Michigan last week. The Illini had cut it to 28-25 in the fourth quarter before the Wolverines pulled away in the final nine minutes. QB Matt Robinson threw for 192 yards and a TD, with 102 yards and that 23-yard TD going to wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe -- his first 100-yard receiving game.

Wisconsin improved to 6-0 last week with its second straight shutout and fourth of the season, blanking Michigan State 38-0. Jonathan Taylor ran for two touchdowns in the rout, but the Badgers' defense was the star of the game -- holding the Spartans to just 30 rushing yards and 149 total yards. Wisconsin piled up 222 rushing yards in the win, with eight ballcarriers splitting the duties.

Illinois stumbles into the game averaging just 337.5 offensive yards per game, the 20th fewest average in the nation. The Wisconsin defense ranks first in the Big Ten with 23 rushing touchdowns this season.

