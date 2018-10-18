Wisconsin vs. Illinois: TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Wisconsin Badgers (home) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (away)
Current records: Wisconsin 4-2; Illinois 3-3
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wisconsin. On Saturday they take on Illinois at 12:00 p.m. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Wisconsin last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 13-38 defeat to Michigan.
Meanwhile, after flying high against Rutgers two weeks ago, Illinois came back down to earth. Illinois were dealt a punishing 7-46 defeat at the hands of Purdue. Illinois' low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the match before.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Badgers are a big 25 point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
This season, Wisconsin are 1-5-0 against the spread. As for Illinois, they are 2-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Illinois Fighting Illini 10 vs. Wisconsin Badgers 24
- 2016 - Wisconsin Badgers 48 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 3
- 2015 - Illinois Fighting Illini 13 vs. Wisconsin Badgers 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
How to beat Bama, real CFP contenders
It's time to reevaluate what we thought we knew about the 2018 college football season
-
Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, picks
Josh Nagel is a dialed-in Michigan expert
-
Alabama vs. Tennessee odds, picks, bets
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Tennessee football.
-
The Six Pack: Best picks in Week 8
Trust the Process with some picks from the biggest games in college football this week
-
Colorado State vs. Boise State picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Colorado State vs. Boise State game 10,000...
-
Stanford at ASU pick, live stream
Bryce Love's status is still unknown because of an ankle injury