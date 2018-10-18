Wisconsin vs. Illinois: TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers (home) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (away)

Current records: Wisconsin 4-2; Illinois 3-3

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wisconsin. On Saturday they take on Illinois at 12:00 p.m. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Wisconsin last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 13-38 defeat to Michigan.

Meanwhile, after flying high against Rutgers two weeks ago, Illinois came back down to earth. Illinois were dealt a punishing 7-46 defeat at the hands of Purdue. Illinois' low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the match before.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Badgers are a big 25 point favorite against the Fighting Illini.

This season, Wisconsin are 1-5-0 against the spread. As for Illinois, they are 2-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last 4 years.