Who's Playing

No. 12 Indiana @ No. 16 Wisconsin

Current Records: Indiana 5-1; Wisconsin 2-1

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Hoosiers will be seeking to avenge the 45-17 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 4 of 2017.

IU didn't have too much trouble with the Maryland Terrapins at home last week as they won 27-11. Among those leading the charge for IU was RB Stevie Scott III, who punched in three rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin came up short against the Northwestern Wildcats two weeks ago, falling 17-7. QB Graham Mertz had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

IU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Bettors make note: they are flawless against the spread this season.

Indiana's win lifted them to 5-1 while Wisconsin's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. Giving up five turnovers, Wisconsin had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Hoosiers can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a big 13-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Badgers slightly, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Wisconsin won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.